APC Aspirant Petitions Tinubu Over Alleged Manipulation of Ondo Reps Primary

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency seat in Ondo State, Prince Monday Akinyomi, has petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what he described as the manipulation and hijack of the party’s primary election.

In a protest letter addressed to the president and dated May 18, 2026, Akinyomi alleged that the primary election scheduled for May 16 failed to hold as party officials assigned to conduct the exercise did not show up at the venue.

The aggrieved aspirant claimed that the process was deliberately compromised, warning that such actions could undermine confidence in the internal democratic process of the ruling party.

According to him, the development was inconsistent with the democratic ideals and progressive principles the APC publicly professes to uphold.

Akinyomi, a Nigerian based in the United States before returning home, said he was motivated to participate in the political process after listening to President Tinubu’s appeal to Nigerians in the diaspora to return and contribute to national development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stated that he answered the call by returning to Nigeria, remaining loyal to the APC, and actively supporting the party during the 2023 general election.

The aspirant disclosed that he purchased both the expression of interest and nomination forms for the Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency contest in good faith, believing that the exercise would be transparent and credible.

He, however, lamented that the alleged manipulation of the process had raised concerns about fairness and equal opportunity within the party.

Akinyomi warned that if the situation was not addressed, it could discourage Nigerians in the diaspora from responding to future calls to return home and contribute to governance and national development.

He further argued that allowing such practices to stand would send a negative signal that competence, loyalty and sacrifice were secondary to predetermined political arrangements.

The APC aspirant appealed to President Tinubu to intervene and ensure justice, fairness, and due process in the conduct of the primary election.

He expressed confidence in the president’s leadership and urged him to protect the integrity of the party and Nigeria’s democratic system.

Copies of the petition were also addressed to the national leadership of the APC in Abuja.