Labour Party Faction Inaugurates New Exco In Lagos State

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party backed by the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has approved the appointment of a 24-member committee to serve on the Lagos State Caretaker Executive Committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the state.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dated 5th May 2025 and signed by the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Nenadi Esther Usman.

The party notified the electoral body of the appointment of the Labour Party State Caretaker Committee to manage the affairs of the party ahead of the coming national convention.

The official communication also included the names and designations of the new state caretaker committee in Lagos State.

According to a statement by the party, the newly appointed exco in Lagos State is led by Rotimi Odunaike, the State Chairman.

It comprises 24 members including Adegboyega Adeniji, (Deputy State Chairman); Comrade Rasheed Bamishe, (Deputy State Chairman); Barr. Affiong L. Affiong, Deputy State Chairman, Barr. Solomon Agbafor, Deputy State Chairman, Dr. Adefolaseye Adebayo (Deputy State Chairman); Opeyemi Oluwaseun (Deputy State Chairman) and Hon. Dorcas Irhoghama Omorodion as State Secretary

Others are Mr. Eze Akpiri Ejotorishede – Assistant State Secretary, Comrade Onafowokan Gbenga – Assistant State Secretary, Adesegbe Ehigiator – State Treasurer, Mr. Oladele Egbayelo – Financial Secretary, Mrs. Titi Oworu – Women Leader, Mrs. Olayemi Aboyewa – Deputy Women Leader, Mrs. Ijeoma Okafor – Deputy Women Leader and Basirat Owoiya – Deputy Women Leader.

The Caretaker Committee also included Justin C. Ijeh – Publicity Secretary, Femi Ferguson – Organising Secretary, Barr. Femi Kehinde – State Legal Adviser, Samuel Ajayi Crowther – Auditor, Damilare Akinlere – Youth Leader, Ebije Elliot Chukunalu – Assistant Youth Leader, Isiaq Taofeek Kayode – Assistant Youth Leader and Precious Ofulue, Assistant Youth Leader.

The party appealed to the members of the Caretaker State Executive to take the important assignment as part of the sacrifices required in the rebuilding process of the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 general elections.