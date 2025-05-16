Conference to Discuss E-Commerce in Cargo Haulage

The importance of e-commerce and how it impacts on logistics strategies, enhancing faster delivery demands and technology will be the main theme of discourse at the 2025 CHINET Aviacargo Conference that will be held in Lagos.

The conference will bring together key players in Africa’s logistics, aviation, export, and e-commerce sectors. This year’s theme, ‘How E-Commerce is Shaping the Future of Logistics in Africa’, will be analysied by seasoned experts in the sector.

The event, which will hold alongside the 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market, will highlight the rapid transformation of the supply chain, air cargo operations, and overall economic growth in Nigeria and the continent at large.

E-commerce has become a powerful driver of economic development across Africa, increasing the demand for efficient logistics, expanded aviation networks, and enhanced insurance frameworks.

According to Chair and Group CEO of Pacific, Vivian Lau, global trade in the e-commerce sector is projected to grow from $6 trillion in 2024 to $8 trillion by 2026, further reinforcing Africa’s position as a key player in the evolving digital marketplace.

In Nigeria, the impact of e-commerce is evident across various industries, particularly logistics, aviation, exports, and insurance. The rise of online marketplaces has significantly improved trade efficiency, creating a higher demand for better transportation networks, advanced warehousing solutions, and seamless cargo movement. The aviation industry is also witnessing a surge in air freight services as businesses seek faster and more reliable delivery options for cross-border trade. Similarly, exporters are leveraging digital platforms to expand their reach to global markets, while the insurance sector is innovating to provide more tailored risk management solutions for online transactions and supply chain operations.

Despite the rapid progress in e-commerce, several challenges continue to hinder its full potential in Nigeria and the wider African market.