Kwara Shuts Schools over Students Unrest

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has directed the immediate closure of Government High School and Government Day Secondary School, Adeta, Ilorin, in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state over students’ unrest.

The state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, gave the directive Thursday in a statement in Ilorin.

The commissioner stated further that only students who are writing the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSSCE) and teachers would be allowed to be in the school for the period of the examination.

Olohungbebe added that students who are involved in the SSSCE are enjoined to always put on their identification cards while coming to the school premises and urged parents and guardians to allow their children and wards to stay with them at home.

The commissioner warned that any student who violates the directives shall be apprehended by the security officers.