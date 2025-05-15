  • Thursday, 15th May, 2025

Kwara Shuts Schools over Students Unrest

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

The Kwara State Government has directed the immediate closure of Government High School and Government Day Secondary School, Adeta, Ilorin, in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state over students’ unrest.

The state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, gave the directive Thursday in a statement in Ilorin. 

The commissioner stated further that only students who are writing the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSSCE) and teachers would be allowed to be in the school for the period of the examination. 

Olohungbebe added that students who are involved in the SSSCE are enjoined to always put on their identification cards while coming to the school premises and urged parents and guardians to allow their children and wards to stay with them at home.

The commissioner warned that any student who violates the directives shall be apprehended by the security officers.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.