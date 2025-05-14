Tuggar: Nigeria-China Relationship More Pragmatic Than Others

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, yesterday, described the Nigeria-China relationship as the most pragmatic for the country, better than most other foreign relationships currently.

The Minister disclosed this at a one-day dialogue on the way forward due to the current tariffs war by the United States of America (USA),

The dialogue was organised by the Centre for Chinese Studies in Abuja, with the theme: “Maintaining Resilience and Seeking Opportunities in Nigeria-China Cooperation, amidst International Trade Disruptions and Tariff Wars.”

The Minister, who was represented by Amb. Mohammed Haidara said though the Nigeria-China relationship was a later one, it has come with a lot of benefits.

He said: “I must say, for Nigeria, our relationship with China is maybe a latter-day relation in comparison to our interaction with Europe or the Western world.

“Our relations with China has been more pragmatic than relations with the rest. Chinese are very engaging.”

Speaking further he said, “the trade disruptions occasioned by the tariff regime instituted by the United States might perhaps even give us another opportunity, perhaps a greater opportunity for Nigeria; indeed, Africa, to trade more with China, which we all know is a formidable force in the trade and economic era in the world.”

He also noted that the Nigerian government would soon come up with its response to the USA trade tariffs.

“Let me also say that the Nigerian government, through inter-agency efforts, is also trying to articulate and make a position, a common position, on how to respond within the 90-day window that we’ve been given.

“But what I can assure you is that ours is not going to be confrontational. We’re going to be as constructive as possible while responding to these measures.”

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, said China and its partners must work together to survive this trade war.

Speaking through a Chinese Diplomat, Hairong Dong, Yu said: “This tariff levied by the U.S. government has impacted all its trading partners throughout the world, and also China and of course, Nigeria.

“We need to work together to sail through these turbulent and torrential waters. And as we all know that China and Nigeria have been very close partners, especially in trade. We are key partners.

“Our trade volume is reaching $22 billion. And it’s among the highest in African countries. And we value our cooperation and coordination with Nigeria.

“We’re very eager to hear your insights from the business world, from the government, and from the academics, and also from the media, from all the communities in Nigeria to share your insights and your views, to exchange views and your opinions, especially your advice to us on how to move forward, to build a strong relationship, and also to advance our mutually beneficial cooperation in the years ahead.”

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Prof. Nentawe Yiwatda, who spoke through her Special Assistant, Paul Dawnson, said, “China, Nigeria has a long history. They used to say, China says what it means, and China means what it says. So the relationship between Nigeria and China has been a relationship of trust.”