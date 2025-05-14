Navy FOB Escravos Destroys Another Six Illegal Refining Sites in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

In a sustained effort to enhance Nigeria’s daily crude oil output and combat economic sabotage, the operatives of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Escravos have again deactivated six illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The exercise, which was carried out in three different operations, led to the seizure of approximately 8,660 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,005 litres of illegally refined AGO.

The materials were found in three ovens, 28 dug-out pits and 14 polythene sacks.

According to the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Escravos, Navy Captain Ikenna Okoloagu, Tuesday, the successful operations were conducted as part of Operation Delta Sanity II and guided by actionable intelligence.

He reaffirmed the commitment of FOB Escravos to the Strategic Directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla (Admiralty Medal), in eradicating all forms of maritime illegality in Nigeria’s territorial waters.

Okoloagu disclosed that on April 21, 2025, following credible intelligence, FOB Escravos personnel discovered and deactivated two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, adding that the sites contained approximately 1,900 litres of stolen crude oil stored in two ovens and 10 dug-out pits.

Building on that success, the Naval boss said two additional illegal refining sites were uncovered and dismantled in the same area on 4 May, 2025.

“During this operation, approximately 3,710 litres of stolen crude oil and 330 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were seized, stored in 11 dug-out pits and five polythene sacks,” he said.

While sustaining the momentum, the operatives again, last Saturday, identified and destroyed another two illegal refining sites in the same community.

“These sites contained an estimated 3,050 litres of stolen crude oil and 675 litres of illegally refined AGO, concealed within an oven, seven dug-out pits, and nine polythene sacks,” he added.

Okoloagu assured Nigerians that FOB Escravos remained poised to frustrate the activities of economic saboteurs towards ensuring that the country derives maximum benefits from its crude oil resources..