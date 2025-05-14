Femi Adeshina Reviews Emokpae’s Legacies at 70, Hails Philanthropist

Ayodeji Ake

Former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adeshina, has hailed the Founder of Macedonia Call Global Assembly and Havilah Open Door Group, Dr. Philips Osaren Emokpae, for being a pastoral leader and resilient philanthropist.

Reviewing the much anticipated autobiography titled: ‘The Pilgrims’ Testament’, in commemoration of the birthday ceremony and 25th anniversary of Havilah Open Door Group, held in Lagos yesterday , Adeshina, who is one of the reviewers, said the book is a powerful narrative of Emokpae’s Iife journey from humble beginnings to global influence.

He added that the book offers rich insights and inspiration for leaders, entrepreneurs, and scholars across the world. The former aide said: “Reviewing two of the books, volumes one and two, the author gives five motivations: to give wisdom nuggets that could help the reader in navigating the journey of life.”

“To document his personal journey on earth, showing how a man of such immense failings could make a difference in the world, to help people avoid pitfalls of families who scatter and fight one another after the demise of their parents, and the fourth reason is because he wants others to benefit from the role scriptures have played in his life, and finally, to make contributions to knowledge, particularly in his academic community.

“Rev. Osaren Emokpae has given us practical tips on how to be a pilgrim. It is not a bed of roses, and it calls for absolute dependence on God. All the experiences will serve him well in his new global ministry, The Macedonian Call. By reading The Pilgrim’s Testament, we are well equipped for the pilgrimage of this world,” he stated.

With over three decades of pastoral leadership, including 33 years of church planting within and beyond Africa through The Foursquare Gospel Church, Dr. Emokpae has continued to impact lives as president of Macedonia Call Global Assembly; an influential ministry with headquarters in the United States.

His ministry’s hallmark has been its unwavering devotion to humanity, especially the underprivileged, through faith-based initiatives and charitable missions aimed at uplifting lives globally.

Emokpae is a passionate advocate for economic empowerment, who established the Ed John Institute of Management and Technology, a premier educational institution dedicated to vocational training and entrepreneurship.

As the visionary behind Havilah Open Door Group, Dr. Emokpae has also made a lasting mark in the business world.

Over the past 25 years, the group has grown to employ over 7,000 individuals across Nigeria, demonstrating his strategic acumen and unshakable resilience in a climate where less than a quarter of new businesses survive beyond 15 years.