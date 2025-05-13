UNIABUJA Appoints New Acting Registrar

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Abuja, Dr. Olanrewaju Tejuoso, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Roseline Adakayi as acting registrar of the institution pending the appointment of a substantive registrar.

The letter of appointment signed by the acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Patrica Manko Lar, said Adakayi would serve for a period of six months with effect from Monday 12 May 2025.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director of Information, Dr. Habib Yakoob, Adakayi will be taking over from Mrs. Islamiya Foyeke Abdulraheem, whose six-month appointment as acting registrar of the institution expires on 12 May 2025.

Mrs. Adakayi joined the service of the university as an administrative officer in the Registry on 2nd November 1999, and rose through the ranks to become deputy registrar in 2013.

She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from the University of Jos in 1986; Professional Diploma in Land Surveying from the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, in 1990; and Postgraduate Diploma in Photogrammetry from Federal Centre for Training in Aerospace Surveys (RECTAS), Ile-Ife, in 1994.

Adakayi is a seasoned administrator who has served in various departments of the university such as Student Affairs Division (Hostel), Establishments, Institute of Education, Council Division, College of Health Sciences and the Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education before proceeding on sabbatical leave at the University of Jos in April 2024.

Congratulating the new acting registrar, Lar said she was hopeful Mrs. Adakayi would bring abundant experience to her new position.

Lar said: “I congratulate Mrs. Adakayi on her appointment as acting registrar and secretary to council. She will be responsible to the Vice-Chancellor for the day-to-day administration of the university. I am hopeful with her wealth of experience as administrator she will serve the university well.

“Let me also thank Mrs. Islamiya Abdulraheem for successfully ending her six-month tenure today as acting registrar. It has been nice working with her.”