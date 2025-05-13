Flying Eagles First African Team to Qualify for U20 World Cup in Chile

*Beat defending champions Senegal to qualify for U20 AFCON S’final

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles defeated cup holders Senegal 3-1 in shootouts yesterday to book their ticket to the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup finals scheduled to hold in Chile later in the year.

Regulation and extra time had ended goalless in the quarter final clash of the U20 AFCON between Nigeria and Senegal at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt’s third largest city.

The country’s goalkeeper, Ebenezer Harcourt, who had gone largely untested so far in the U20 AFCON tournament here, was the hero of the penalty kicks as he saved Pierre Dorival and Mame Mor Faye’s spot kicks while Ousmane Konate blasted his kick against the sticks to hand victory to the Flying Eagles.

Before the spot kicks, Harcourt punched over a vicious shot by the dangerous Ibrahima Dieng in the the 54th minute.

Nigeria largely controlled proceedings in the last quarter-hour, with Divine Oliseh, Kparobo Arierhi and substitute Precious Benjamin all missing good chances.

In extra time, substitute Tahir Maigana rattled Senegal goalkeeper Mouhamed Sissokho with a great shot from distance, and Israel Ayuma’s heaved effort from a free-kick on the left forced Sissokho to backtrack quickly and punch the ball over the bar.

Precious Benjamin, Emmanuel Chukwu and Israel Ayuma all converted their spot kicks while the Senegalese could only score one.

The victory sets the Flying Eagles up against the winner of last night’s late clash between South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo, also at the same venue.

President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, expressed delight that the Flying Eagles have picked a ticket to the World Cup finals.

“The ticket to the World Cup was the first objective and we have achieved that. The second objective is to win the trophy, and after congratulating the team for their effort, I have reminded them that the country is waiting for them to bring the trophy back home.”

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles have been joined in the semi final of this year’s U20 AFCON by hosts Egypt and Morocco. Like Nigeria, Egypt earned their passage to the last four and a ticket to the 2025 World Cup by virtue of winning penalty shootouts. Egypt played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Ghana all the way to extra time before the host nation carried the day 5-4 on penalties.

In another quarterfinal, Morocco stopped Sierra Leone 1-0.