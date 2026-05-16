Nigerian Navy Uncovers, Dismantles Illegal Refined Petroleum Products Depot in Rivers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has uncovered and dismantled an illegal refined petroleum products depot in Okrika, Rivers State, as part of ongoing operations against crude oil theft and illicit petroleum activities in the Niger Delta.

The Navy disclosed that the operation was carried out by Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder under Operation Delta Sentinel during anti-crude oil theft patrols targeted at economic saboteurs and illegal petroleum distribution networks.

According to the Navy, the operation led to the discovery of a major storage facility linked to the distribution of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) within Rivers State.

“During the raid, naval personnel uncovered a warehouse located around Okochiri Kingdom in Okrika Local Government Area containing 410 drums loaded with approximately 123,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO,” the Service said.

In a statement yesterday, the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said preliminary investigations indicated that the products were transported from illegal refining sites outside the community and stockpiled in the warehouse for onward distribution through illicit supply channels.

Folorunsho stated that the discovery underscored the growing trend of illegal petroleum operators shifting from refining camps to concealed storage and distribution systems in a bid to evade ongoing anti-crude oil theft operations and sustain black-market fuel trade across the region.

He added that the products were handled in line with established anti-crude oil theft procedures, while further surveillance and assessments within the area were ongoing.

The Navy also stated that current operations under Operation Delta Sentinel remain focused on dismantling the logistics and supply networks sustaining crude oil theft, illegal refining, and illicit petroleum distribution across the Niger Delta.

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting critical national assets, the Nigerian Navy said it would continue to sustain intelligence-driven operations aimed at denying economic saboteurs freedom of operation within Nigeria’s maritime and littoral environment, in line with the vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff.