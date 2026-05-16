2027: Don’t Stake Your Children’s School Fees on Primaries, Uzodimma Tells Imo APC Aspirants

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Sensing some acrimony after the primaries, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has urged aspirants from the state seeking tickets for the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to embrace loyalty, discipline and sacrifice, and not to stake their children’s school fees ahead of the party primaries that kicked off yesterday, May 15, 2026.

Speaking during a meeting with aspirants, leaders and stakeholders of the party in the state at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Owerri, Uzodimma described politics as “not a lottery but a game of courage,” stressing that “some people will win and some will not.”

The governor who warned against desperation, urged aspirants to remain committed to the party before, during and after the primaries, saying “there is a need for loyalty to the party. That is what our partisan democracy requires.”

Uzodimma acknowledged that political contestation could be akin to a game, he also warned aspirants to weigh all the risks before throwing their hats in the ring, warning, “don’t use the money meant for your children’s school fees to buy form if you cannot bear the risk.”

He also called for respect for zoning and equity principles, noting that the party would adopt Option A4 voting system in the primaries to ensure transparency and avoid accusations of favoritism where consensus did not work.

As a guide for a successful and rancour-free exercise, Uzodimma advised aspirants and stakeholders to respect equity and rotation formula where such exists in their communities, and assured that the APC Committee for the conduct of primaries as well as Appeal Committee have also been set up to deal with the exercise and handle grievances arising from the primaries.

The governor regretted that the number of aspirants to the different office was quite large hence the need for reason to apply in ensuring that the primaries are conducted in a manner that it will turn out to be a win-win situation for the state and the party. “We don’t want Imo State to go back to Egypt,” he added.

The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Austin Onyedebelu, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to unity, reconciliation, and electoral success ahead of future elections, noting that the State Executive Committee had taken steps to reposition the party for “greater efficiency, unity and service.”

Onyedebelu acknowledged grievances arising from party primaries but said reconciliation mechanisms had been activated to ensure harmony among members.

He used the opportunity to commend Uzodimma for approving the construction of a new state-of-the-art APC Secretariat, describing it as a lasting legacy for the party in Imo State, while he praised the governor for the feat achieved in infrastructure development of the state.

Senators Osita Izunaso, Patrick Ndubueze and Ezenwa Onyewuchi took turns to speak on behalf of aspirants to the Senate to align with the laid down principles of the party and pledged unwavering loyalty to the APC leadership at both state and national levels.

Others who spoke include, Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha and Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu for aspirants to the House of Representatives and House of Assembly respectively, while Prince Lemmy Akakem spoke on behalf of leaders of the party.

All pledged to accept and support “whatever decision the party takes” in the interest of the members. They also pledged their unalloyed loyalty and confidence in the leadership of Governor Uzodimma regarding the Imo APC.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy Governor, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru and her husband, Sir Chukwuma Ekomaru, the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Chike Olemgbe, former deputy governors – Lady Ada Okwuonu, Prof. Placid Njoku and Sir Jude Agbaso; the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie.