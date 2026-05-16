  • Saturday, 16th May, 2026

Ex-Kwara Gov’s Aide, Ajakaye, Wins APC Federal Constituency Ticket

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

* Defeats serving lawmaker

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

A former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Kwara State governor, Dr.  Rafiu Ajakaye, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun federal constituency of the state for the 2027 general election.

Ajakaye polled 707 votes after he defeated nine other aspirants including the serving lawmaker representing the federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Ismail Kayode, who polled zero vote during the primary election of the APC held at the constituency on Saturday.

Announcing the results, the presiding officer of the primary election, Mr. Olagunju Afeez, said that the former media aide to the governor polled 707 votes out of the 2,195 accredited voters for the election.

According to Afeez, Mr. Tajudeen Abioye came second with the total votes of 493, Mr. Kayode Adebiyi Abdulhakeem scored 370 votes and Mr. Akintunde Shittu polled 216.

Other results announced by the presiding officer include Mr. Oyekunle Gbenga, who polled 191 votes; Mr. Ademola Bello, 104 votes; Mr. Abiodun Azeez, 50 votes; Owoniyi Abiodun Azeez, 40 votes and Mr. Ayoola  Fakunle 25 votes.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.