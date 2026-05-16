Ex-Kwara Gov’s Aide, Ajakaye, Wins APC Federal Constituency Ticket

* Defeats serving lawmaker

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Kwara State governor, Dr. Rafiu Ajakaye, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun federal constituency of the state for the 2027 general election.

Ajakaye polled 707 votes after he defeated nine other aspirants including the serving lawmaker representing the federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Ismail Kayode, who polled zero vote during the primary election of the APC held at the constituency on Saturday.

Announcing the results, the presiding officer of the primary election, Mr. Olagunju Afeez, said that the former media aide to the governor polled 707 votes out of the 2,195 accredited voters for the election.

According to Afeez, Mr. Tajudeen Abioye came second with the total votes of 493, Mr. Kayode Adebiyi Abdulhakeem scored 370 votes and Mr. Akintunde Shittu polled 216.

Other results announced by the presiding officer include Mr. Oyekunle Gbenga, who polled 191 votes; Mr. Ademola Bello, 104 votes; Mr. Abiodun Azeez, 50 votes; Owoniyi Abiodun Azeez, 40 votes and Mr. Ayoola Fakunle 25 votes.