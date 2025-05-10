  • Saturday, 10th May, 2025

NCAA Serves Kenya Airways Letter of Sanction 

Nigeria | 29 minutes ago

 .Says failure to comply will attract stiffer penalties 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday sent a letter of sanction to the operator, Kenya Airways, over the cases of Gloria Omisore and two other passengers. 

The NCAA, through the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, disclosed that the penalties are for consumer protection-related infractions including right to care, failure to provide full disclosure of terms of carriage, failure to respond to the authority’s request, failure to process refund and compensation, and lost baggage. 

The agency noted that, in addition to the fine in line with the NCAA Regulations 2023, the airline has seven days to pay the refunds and compensation of 1000 special drawing rights to the affected passengers. 

“Failure to comply with the letter will attract stiffer penalties for the airline.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.