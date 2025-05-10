NCAA Serves Kenya Airways Letter of Sanction 

.Says failure to comply will attract stiffer penalties

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday sent a letter of sanction to the operator, Kenya Airways, over the cases of Gloria Omisore and two other passengers.

The NCAA, through the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, disclosed that the penalties are for consumer protection-related infractions including right to care, failure to provide full disclosure of terms of carriage, failure to respond to the authority’s request, failure to process refund and compensation, and lost baggage.

The agency noted that, in addition to the fine in line with the NCAA Regulations 2023, the airline has seven days to pay the refunds and compensation of 1000 special drawing rights to the affected passengers.

“Failure to comply with the letter will attract stiffer penalties for the airline.”