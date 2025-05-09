NAHCO Signs Five New Contracts with Airlines for Handling Services

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance), has announced the signing of a string of handling contracts with five different carriers.

In a statement on Wednesday, NAHCO announced the addition of cargo freighter and cargo warehousing for Lagos and Abuja with Royal Air Maroc.

The contract covers a period of five years and will end in November 2029.

Royal Air Maroc has a running handling contract with NAHCO which covers all other area of its operations in Nigeria.

The company also signed a renewal contract with Kenya Airways that seals the partnership between the two for the next five years. The contract with KQ covers passenger and cargo operations for the airline in Nigeria that the airline may venture into within the contract period.

The new contract with Dornier Aviation, covers passenger flight handling operation for a period of three years for Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Osubi airports and other airports in Nigeria.

New entrant, Enugu Air, also chose NAHCO who has more than 46 years of handling experience, to handle is operations in all locations in Nigeria

Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO Plc,

Prince Saheed Lasisi expressed delight with the new contracts describing them

as very good and beneficial both to NAHCO and the airlines.

“This is truly very good for NAHCO and the airlines we have signed these contracts with. When the client’s aircraft is on ground, there is just one company that can take care of its operations like her very own. That Company is NAHCO. This fact is not lost on Airline operators. Those who want the best service will always come to us,” Lasisi added.

The Group Managing Director, NAHCO Plc, Mr. Olumuyiwa Olumekun, described the development as a sign of greater things to come in NAHCO. He assured the Company’s clients and stakeholders of NAHCO’s focus on daily and consistent improvements in all aspects of its operations.