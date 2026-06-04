Campaign Urges Nigerians to Unite Against Terror, Report Suspicious Activities

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerians Unite Against Terror Campaign, has urged Nigerians have been urged to unite against terrorism by remaining vigilant, rejecting divisive narratives, and supporting communities affected by insecurity.

In a message shared under the campaign hashtag #UniteAgainstTerror, Nigerians, were urged to promptly report suspicious activities rather than ignore potential security threats.

The campaign also encouraged citizens to reject rhetoric capable of creating division, both online and offline, stressing the importance of national cohesion in confronting terrorism and other security challenges.

The campaign further called on Nigerians to stand in solidarity with communities affected by acts of terror, emphasising that victims of insecurity are part of the nation’s collective family and deserve support and empathy.

Additionally, citizens were charged to demand accountability from both leaders and individuals, noting that collective responsibility remains essential in promoting peace, security, and national unity.

The message, which was amplified through the hashtags #NigeriaSecurity, #PeaceCrushesTerror, and #PeaceAndUnity, reinforced the call for a united front against terrorism across the country.