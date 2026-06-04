Students Hospitalised as Mysterious Odour Hits Ijebu-Ode School

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Panic yesterday hit some parts of Ijebu Ode Town in Ogun State as a mysterious odour for the third time this year spread to Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School in the town.

It was gathered that the odour caused the hospitalisation of no fewer than 30 students and staff members of the school.

The odour, which hit the school during school hours, caused anxiety among parents, who stormed the school in search of their children.

Witnesses said the offensive smell caused discomfort, breathing difficulties, and panic within the school premises, saying some of the affected students and staff members were subsequently taken to the General Hospital in Ijebu-Ode, where they received medical attention.

The latest development has heightened concerns among parents and residents, as it is not the first time such an incident has been recorded in the area.

In April this year, about 30 students were hospitalised after a similar episode involving an unidentified substance that reportedly affected the same school in Ijebu-Ode.

Concern deepened further after another incident was reported in May, when more than 100 students from different schools, including Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, were reportedly affected by exposure to a yet-to-be-identified substance.

The incident prompted emergency responses from health officials and school authorities, while investigations were launched to determine the source of the contamination.

Parents, who rushed to the school following Wednesday’s incident, expressed fears over what appears to be a recurring environmental or public health challenge. Many called on relevant authorities to carry out comprehensive investigations and implement measures capable of preventing future occurrences.

As of the time of filing this report, government authorities, environmental experts, and emergency management agencies had yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the latest incident.

However, residents have been urged to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information while investigations continue.