Obasanjo, Abdulsalami to Grace Lamido’s Autobiography Launch on May 13

Sunday Ehigiator

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), state governors, federal and state lawmakers, and traditional rulers, are amongst several other dignitaries expected to attend the book launch of the former Governor of Jigawa State and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sule Lamido.

The book ‘Being True to Myself’, will be launched at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday, 13 May 2025.

Addressing the media yesterday in Abuja, Chairman of the Sule Lamido Book Launch Committee, Senator Mustapha Khabeeb, said the event will offer a nuanced exploration of Nigeria’s complex political history, spanning the Second Republic’s final years, military intervention, transition arrangements, and the tumultuous dawn of the Fourth Republic.

According to him, the event will allow the former governor to present his book, which encapsulates both his personal and Nigeria’s political, democratic, and governance history, reflecting the nation’s journey towards development and its current challenges.

He said: “Sule Lamido’s autobiography, for which he gives the intriguing title ‘Being True to Myself, takes the reader through a revealing story on the making of what he has become today, a versatile, au courant, urbane, cosmopolitan, knowledgeable, dynamic, highly principled and dedicated leader and public servant who has given his all towards the making of modern-day Nigeria.”

“As an elder statesman now, Sule Lamido has done well to document this revealing and remarkable experience, which has taken him to the nooks and corners of our country and beyond.”

“He revealed how this has enabled him to build an enormous clientele of friendship and association with people from all parts of the country and internationally. His calling initially in the private sector before joining the political fray revealed itself in his rich pattern of relationships.”

“It is worthwhile for everyone to recognise that Sule Lamido’s character and disposition took root from his typically innocent Fulani nature of truthfulness, of seeing life with pure simplicity, devoid of flamboyance or pretence.

“But, it is also a disposition of not being given to a condescending or patronising attitude from anyone, no matter their social standing. He is a character that has also been moulded and imbued with a sense of honour, sincerity and honesty, typical of a blue blood pedigree.

“Viewed from this antecedent, Sule can easily be excused for his bold, blunt truthfulness when it comes to speaking his mind on any given issue, to anybody, no matter how highly placed.

“President Olusegun Obasanjo discovered these attributes early in Sule and probably was one reason for the enormous confidence he had in him to make Sule Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister. Besides writing a foreword to ‘Being True to Myself’, the former President is also the Special Guest of Honour at next Tuesday’s occasion.

“As many of us will probably recall, Sule Lamido belongs in the radical political calling and was, thus, a member of the Federal House of Representatives under the banner of the Peoples Redemption Party.

“After the collapse of the 2nd Republic, he continued the democratic crusade and was part and parcel of the unending Transition Program that saw many political heavyweights being banned from participation in politics.

“The topsy-turvy nature of the transitional arrangement resulted in the formation of the two government parties, the National Republican Convention and the Social Democratic Party, for which Sule Lamido became the National Secretary. This saw him having an amazing encounter with the then-President. That was the era which gave birth to June 12. Sule’s big imprint on June 12 will forever remain indelible.

“‘Being True to Myself’, to be launched on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, will cover these varied subjects in eloquent and evocative detail.

“It is a beautiful account of our nation’s chequered journey from the 2nd Republic to today. It promises to deliver a constellation of compelling insights and thought-provoking revelations into the inner workings of power and governance in Nigeria.

“President Olusegun Obasanjo is the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, with General Abdussalami Abubakar (rtd) as the Chairman of the Occasion. Dr Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate President, will review the Book. The mere presence of these three eminent national figures underscores the national significance of both Sule Lamido and this book.

“We are expecting other political heavyweights such as serving Governors, Legislators, prominent traditional leaders, industrialists, members of the business community and numerous Party faithfuls to attend the unveiling of His Excellency Alhaji Sule Lamido’s Book Launch, to which you are all cordially invited.”