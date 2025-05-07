Julius Berger Wins Construction Company of the Year Award at World Press Freedom Day 2025

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Frontline engineering construction company, Julius Berger NigeriBerger at the weekend clinched the prestigious Construction Company of the Year Award amidst pomp, as journalists celebrate the 2025 World Press Freedom Day in Abuja.

According to the National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahya who presented the Award plaque to Julius Berger at the well attended event, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC deserves the Award having being at the frontline of several landmark projects across the country.

We have observed during the year under review that the company has remained the best in all the construction works they have undertaken and the ones that are currently Work-In-Progress. Name it, from Eko Bridge, Lagos built in 1965, through the Second Niger Bridge to the ongoing Bodo-Bonny Road, Julius Berger is excelling. We must state that you are deserving of this Award and more, the NUJ President declared amidst applause.

Speaking after receiving the Award on behalf of Julius Berger, the Director, Administration, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita thanked the NUJ for the Award saying that it is a most unique gesture coming same day with the commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day.

This honour, especially coming in commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, carries a deep and symbolic significance for us, the Director said.

Noting that the Day was set aside to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, assess the state of press freedom worldwide, defend the media from attacks on their independence, and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty, Kaita added that, the United Nations underscored the Day to highlight the importance of a free press.

Thus, as a company, we are elated to be so honoured with this Award on this Day when the world is acknowledging the contributions of members of the fourth estate to worldwide development, he further said, adding, this recognition is not only a testament to the innovative impact we have made in the construction industry, but also a validation of our unwavering commitment to excellence, safety, and sustainable development in Nigeria. At Julius Berger, we believe that innovation is not merely an option—it is a responsibility we owe to the future of infrastructure and to the communities we serve.

He said that at Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, innovation is at the heart of everything. From pioneering cold recycling technology for more sustainable road construction, to deploying advanced digital tools in project management and engineering design, to setting benchmarks with ISO 9001 quality assurance standards and ISO 45001 occupational safety practices, Kaita declared that the company has consistently raised the bar in Nigeria’s construction landscape.

He therefore concluded that, through these innovations, Julius Berger is not only building infrastructure, we are building trust, empowering local talent, and driving Nigeria’s industrial and economic advancement.

Other winners at the Press Freedom and Good Governance Awards 2025 organised by the NUJ included the Governors of Kaduna, and Kebbi States as well as the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, Nigeria National Petroleuim Company Ltd; Dirtector General National Senior Citizens Centre and the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.