In Pursuit of Excellence, FIRS Announces Strategic Transformation Agenda

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced a sweeping transformation agenda that redefines the notion of change—not as a process of reduction, but as one of addition, refinement, and innovation.

According to a document shared by the Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy, Collins Omokaro, the Service underscored the importance of viewing change as a dynamic force aimed at growth and capacity building.

This fresh perspective comes at a time when the agency is tasked with ambitious revenue targets of N19.4 trillion in 2024 and N25.2 trillion in 2025, up from N10 trillion in 2023.

“At FIRS, change includes expanding our human capital, improving service delivery through technology, and refining internal processes. This form of change is additive—it empowers and builds on our existing structure,” Omokaro stated.

The transformation, he explained, involves recruitment of skilled professionals, upskilling existing staff, and integrating automation and real-time intelligence to enhance tax assessment, collection, and monitoring.

While acknowledging that some outdated systems will be phased out, Omokaro clarified that this is not a downsizing exercise but a “strategic replacement done in pursuit of excellence.”

Led by Executive Chairman Zacch Adedeji, the reform agenda places FIRS at the center of Nigeria’s economic future, with its performance seen as pivotal to infrastructure development, social investment, and fiscal sustainability.

“With many tiers of government depending on revenue from FIRS, our transformation is not optional—it’s essential. We must shift from debt dependence to sustainable revenue generation,” Omokaro added.

He urged stakeholders to support the ongoing reforms, emphasizing that change at FIRS is multi-dimensional, targeting people, processes, and platforms to ensure the institution remains agile and responsive in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

“This is our journey. This is our commitment. Let us all be part of this change—for the greater good of Nigeria,” the statement concluded.