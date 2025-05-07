FG: Terrorists Lack Sophisticated Air Power Capabilities

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Government has insisted that terrorist groups terrorising the country have not acquired sophisticated air power capabilities, as some have insinuated.

The government clarified that what the terrorists are using are improvised civilian drones without lethal capabilities.

The government also revealed that troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria deployed in various operational theatres have killed no fewer than 13,543 terrorists in the past 21 months, while 124,208 others have surrendered to troops within the period under review.

Speaking at the seventh edition of the 2025 ministerial press briefing series at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja, the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, stated that the troops have also apprehended 17,469 felons and rescued 9,821 hostages within 21 months.

Responding to questions on the air power capabilities of the terrorist groups, the defence minister queried: “From where did they get armed drones? What we have seen is normal, small civilian drones. They just tie drone bombs to them to improvise and drop them on their targets. It is not a sophisticated drone, and it is not an armed drone with strategic guidance; it is an improvised system. That is what we have seen so far, and we are building up our intelligence. That is why we have arrested so many arms traffickers, and that is why we are monitoring the use of civilian drones in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“The drones they use for attacks are just small drones that even the media use, but with the capacity to carry 1 or 2 kg of explosives that they can detonate. That is what they have for now. But we are doubling our intelligence efforts both internally and internationally with our partners to ensure that we track the source and nip it in the bud.”

On the progress made so far to manufacture military munitions locally, Abubakar stated: “On the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), we are working to see if we can resuscitate a session in Ajaokuta that will help us in our quest to make DICON more productive. The president has signed the DICON bill, with which I believe you are all conversant. As of today, 53 companies have signed a memorandum of understanding with us, and most of them are in different stages of construction in their factories.

“About 10 of them have started production, including some light drones, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPVs), Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), and many other equipment like helmets, safety vests, and others. We target that by the end of the year, we will have 20 producing, and by next year, God willing, we will start to export. If you visit the DICON office in Kaduna, the ammunition factory is functioning, and we are producing a lot of arms for our use.”

Responding to a question on the government’s effort to liberate communities and local government areas still under the grip of terrorists and bandits, especially in the North-west operational theatre, the minister said: “You mentioned your visit to Faskari and the situation in Safana; we are not unaware of it. I did not tell you it is all over; I said we have achieved success, and you attested to it yourself. So, slow but sure, we will deal with this and nip it in the bud, and Safana will be free. We are moving, and we will get Safana and other communities that are facing difficulties also liberated. The incessant killings and kidnappings along the Zaria, Funtua, and Gusau roads have become a thing of the past.”

On the successes recorded by the troops since the assumption of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Abubakar said: “Troops have also restored peace to hundreds of communities, and thousands of our people have been returned to their ancestral homes. For instance, from May 2023 to February 2025, our troops neutralised 13,543 terrorists and their collaborators. We have arrested 17,469 felons and rescued 9,821 hostages.

“Meanwhile, 124,208 Boko Haram insurgents, including combatants, fighters, and their families, have surrendered. The summary of our operational success, induced by the renewed synergy, includes the recovery of 11,118 firearms and 252,596 assorted ammunition.

“As attested by the president during the 64th independence anniversary broadcast in July, he stated that over 300 Boko Haram commanders have been eliminated. This number is even higher.”