Olamide George Laments Sorry State of Athletics in Nigeria

Duro Ikhazuagbe

With National Federations elections on the horizon, a former chieftain of the

Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Olamide George, insisted yesterday that incumbent President, Tonobok Okowa does not deserve to return for a second term in-charge of the country’s track & field.

George, a former vice president of the AFN who stepped in the saddle following the forceful exit of Shehu Gusau in the wake of the crisis in the federation, said yesterday that Okowa’s four years have remained largely uneventful.

The Ondo State Athletics Association chairman said in a statement that Okowa remains the worst president in the history of AFN.

He said those who imposed the former Delta Sports Commission boss on Nigerian athletics did the sport more evil than good.

“To those who chose to stand behind Okowa in the leadership of the AFN, history has a way of recording the choices we make, silently storing them until the weight of time reveals their significance.

“Whether out of loyalty, self-interest, or misplaced intentions, the selfish decisions they endorsed four years ago has destroyed the bedrock of our athletics, our athletes, and our nation’s sporting legacy.

“Leadership is not just about power or alliances; it is about responsibility, fairness, and the undeniable duty to prioritize the greater good over personal agendas,” George stressed.

The former lawmaker from Akure in Ondo State said he thought Okowa would build on the good job his administration started.

George therefore called on the National Sports Commission (NSC), the supervisory body for all sports federations in Nigeria, to ensure that only credible, visionary people with visible track record are elected to run the country’s Sports Federations if the vision to transform sports will be realized.

He urged the NSC Chairman and Director General, Malam Shehu Dikko and Hon. Bukola Olopade to implement a robust and transparent vetting process for all those contesting for leadership positions within the AFN and other sporting federations.

He said the process should include, but not limited to verification of credentials, assessment of track records, and criminal records.

“A thorough review of academic records and qualifications to ensure candidates possess the knowledge and skills necessary to lead effectively, a detailed look into their previous roles and professional achievements, highlighting their commitment to excellence and ethical conduct as well as a look into their private endeavours.

‘The NSC should launch an investigation into any connection to doping offences.

‘We, as stakeholders, are counting on your diligence and fairness to ensure that only those of impeccable character, dedication, and competence are entrusted with such crucial leadership roles,” concludes the former AFN chieftain.