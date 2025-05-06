Northern Group Urges EFCC to Investigate How  Matawalle Allegedly Spent N528bn

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate how former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, allegedly spent over N528 billion between 2019 to 2023.

Addressing a news conference yesterday in Kaduna, Aliyu Muhammad Sani, the chairman of CNF, alleged that the money is made of federal allocations and loans taken by the administration.

The group urged the EFCC to investigate the matter in order to uphold its credibility and neutrality in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Sani also urged influential Nigerians not to stop the anti-graft agency from investigating the ex-governor, who is now the Minister of State for Defence.

The group insisted that the former governor “needs to account for over

N290 billion from the FAAC and N133 billion from the JAAC that he received from 2019 to 2023.

“Additionally, he is also expected to explain how he spent N105 billion loan he took during his tenure as the governor of Zamfara State.

“These are not mere allegations or speculations. After our last visit to the EFCC headquarters, we thought the investigation would reopen, but nothing has happened.”

Sani urged the EFCC to proceed with the corruption case it initiated against Matawalle before the 2023 general election.

The group alleged that: “There were many petitions submitted at the headquarters of the EFCC, “especially the ones submitted by the ‘APC Akida forum’ on May 3, 2024, and a follow up petition on September 30, 2024…”

The CNF noted that the EFCC has shown determination and persistence in addressing corrupt officials, particularly by promptly taking action against former governors and a ministers.

“We have witnessed the commission launched an investigation into the alleged corruption by former governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Darius Ishaku of Taraba and Betta Edu, a minister among others.

“If all these former governors and ministers were not above the law, who is shielding Bello Matawalle from investigation?

“We are confident that the EFCC has access to all the facts regarding financial crimes in the country.

“We are making these efforts because, to our dismay, the former governor appeared on a live TV programme, misleading the public that he did not receive anything close to N70 billion during his four-year tenure as governor of Zamfara State.

“We recall that on May 18, 2023, the EFCC, through its former Director, Media and Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah, said that the commission is investigating Matawalle over allegations of monumental corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70 billion.

“We urge the EFCC to investigate this matter in order to uphold its credibility and neutrality in the fight against corruption in Nigeria,” Sani. said

Ibrahim Dosara, a former information commissioner in Matawalle’s administration did not respond to calls and messages when contacted on the issue.