Katsina Govt to Alllocate 30% of Budget to Climate Resilience

Arthur Eriye

As part of efforts to establish a Green Investment Fund in Katsina State, Gov. Dikko Radda, disclosed that his administration will to allocate 30 per cent of the state’s annual budget to climate resilience.

Radda made the pledge at the Katsina State Climate Action and Green Investment Summit in Abuja with the theme, “Turning Climate Challenges into Development Opportunities in Katsina State. We will allocate 30 per cent of our annual budget to climate-resilient infrastructure and establish a Green Investment Fund to de-risk projects.”

He added that the state government would also accelerate implementation, with an initial capitalisation of five billion naira and mechanisms to leverage additional private capital.

“Today marks another milestone in the history of the state’s future. I am proud to unveil our blueprint for a sustainable future, which is tagged ‘Katsina State Green Growth Agenda (KAGGA)’.

“KAGGA is a roadmap to harmonise economic progress with ecological preservation. It commits to scaling up drip irrigation, drought-resistant crop varieties, and agroforestry to protect our farmers from climate shocks. My administration will enact the Katsina Climate-Related Laws within 12 months to institutionalise accountability and create a stable policy environment for green investments,” Radda said.

The governor also added that, to combat water scarcity and promote irrigation, the state had constructed 120 solar-powered boreholes across the state, worth N2.4 billion, with an additional 60 currently under construction.

“This means more water for farmers, more food on our tables, and more income for families.

‘We’ve already planted over 100,000 economic trees and are nurturing three million more, spread across schools, institutions, and shelterbelts.

‘We also invested N5.9 billion in rainwater harvesting structures, turning seasonal floods into a year-round blessing for irrigation,” he said.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal noted that the climate crisis is no longer a distant threat.

He said, “We are witnessing the consequences of climate change today in the form of desert encroachment, extreme heat, flooding, droughts, dwindling agricultural productivity and resultant insecurity in our nation.

“The Sahel region where Katsina state is located is particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. However, this region is also rich with opportunities that can turn adversity into advantage through strategic climate action and green investments.”

The minister said that the summit signalled Katsina’s readiness not just to adapt to climate change, but to lead with innovation.

UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Beatrice Eyong commended the governor for aligning climate action with gender equality to empower women as key agents of change in the green economy.

Eyong, who was represented by the Programme Specialist at the agency, Mr Desmond Osemhenjie said that climate mitigation and women’s empowerment are closely linked through initiatives like biogas technology.

“In Katsina state, where over 70 per cent of household energy depends on firewood, this transition can bring significant environmental and health benefits, especially for women and children,” she said.