Centre Commends NiMet’s Transformation

Sunday Okobi

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has been commended for its ongoing transformation and rebirth, which has placed Nigeria as a reference destination for climate science action, including accurate weather forecasting and real-time warnings for farmers, aviation operators, sailors, and other critical sectors.

A group, First Green White Resources Centre (FGWR), a pan-Nigeria research initiative for measurable development, made the commendation at a press conference in Abuja recently.

Specifically, the centre lauded the uncommon vision, commitment, and dedication of the Director-General/CEO of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, who doubles as Nigeria’s Permanent Representatives at the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), noting that the recent approvals by the federal government of a consolidated salary structure and reviewed condition of service for the agency’s workers would remain lasting legacy in the history of NiMet.

In his speech titled: ‘Rebirth of Nigerian Meteorological Agency: Sustaining Climate Science for Action’, the Founder of FGWR, Bonaventure Phillips Melah, noted that for the management of NiMet, the past two years and a few months have been marked by unprecedented achievements.

While the workers are counting the many bountiful harvests that are outcomes of the initiatives, policies, reforms and schemes which combined to bring them enhanced welfare, skills acquisition and overall wellbeing.

FGWR recalled that approvals for the new salary structure and condition of service, were contained in a letter written by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and addressed to the chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, which stated that the federal government had approved the recommended consolidated salary structure for NiMet with an effective date of June 1, 2026, as well a new Staff Condition of Service for the agency.

Quoting available records, the centre said NiMet’s conditions of service were last reviewed 28 years ago, adding that efforts by past managements of the agency to review the all-important document were muffled by bureaucratic bottlenecks, thereby leaving a taste of ash in the mouths of the workers.

The statement said: “Prof. Charles Anosike was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of NiMet by President Bola Tinubu in December 2023. Since then, it has been one milestone achievement after another. Anosike also served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative at the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

“Some of Anosike’s bold footprints at NiMet in the past two years include infrastructure upgrade, which has resulted in the installation of high-grade modern machines as well as the digitalisation of operations on climate and weather forecast, early warning mechanisms, and digitalisation of the Seasonal Climate Predictions (SCP) presentation and the ICT Unit.

“The management has invested impressively in capacity development and professionalism through constant training and retraining of staff to ensure that operations comply with international best practices and at optimal standards.”

He added that: “Within the period under review, NiMet has also become a preferred destination for young men and women, from Nigeria and across West Africa, seeking careers in meteorology-related fields. The above is achieved through the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Regional Training Centre in Oshodi, Lagos, and the Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology (MBMIST) located in Katsina State, which are both operated by the agency.

“Following the massive transformation carried out by NiMet’s management, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has accredited courses offered at the two institutions, which offer National Diploma Certificates, while they are being expanded to Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) awarding schools as well as being transformed from monotechnics to polytechnics.

“As its name implies, the WMO Regional Training Centre admits students from Nigeria and other West African countries. The school is dedicated to enhancing global capacity to observe, understand, and predict weather, climate, ate and water-related phenomena. Katsina-based MBMIST offers a range of diploma programmes in meteorology and climate that are compliant with NBTE, WMO, and ISO standards.

“Just a few days ago, Prof. Anosike was honoured with the 2026 Educational Excellence Award for his outstanding leadership and several initiatives aimed at advancing education. At the award ceremony, which took place on May 11, 2026, at the Faculty of Education, Federal University, Oye- Ekiti. Ekiti State, Anosike was praised for turning meteorological science into learning, training, and capacity that reaches classrooms, universities, and young professionals across the country.”

The centre, therefore, called on NiMet workers to reciprocate the commitment of the government and their management to their welfare by recommitting themselves to the vision of the agency’s leadership for greater achievements going forward.