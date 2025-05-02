Tourba Extends Carbon Farming to Bauchi State, Drives Regenerative Agric

Agri-tech firm Tourba has expanded its innovative carbon farming initiative to Bauchi State in a significant move to deepen climate-smart agriculture in Nigeria. The expansion is part of the company’s broader mission to promote regenerative agricultural practices while enabling local farmers to benefit financially from global carbon markets.

At a stakeholders’ engagement held in Bauchi, Tourba convened smallholder farmers, community leaders, and agricultural experts to explore the opportunities of carbon farming. The one-day sensitisation forum highlighted how regenerative techniques not only boost food production but also support climate resilience and unlock new income streams through the sale of carbon credits.

Speaking at the event, Tourba’s Country Manager, Mr. Opeoluwa Filani, underscored the initiative’s potential to transform agriculture across Nigeria. “This programme is not just about environmental benefits,” he said.

“It directly improves crop yields, enhances soil health, and allows farmers to earn from sustainable practices through carbon credit revenue.”

“We support the entire agricultural value chain to ensure that farmers benefit both ecologically and economically,” he added.

Filani explained that Tourba, a subsidiary of Morocco-based Startup Studio, was founded in 2022 with a focus on developing nature-based solutions through regenerative agriculture. Since its launch, the company has scaled its operations from Morocco to Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Brazil, supporting sustainable land use and facilitating farmer participation in carbon markets.

During his presentation, he revealed that Tourba initially aimed to implement regenerative practices on 10,000 hectares of farmland but surpassed this goal, covering 15,000 hectares during the pilot phase. He also introduced a revenue-sharing model that ensures a substantial portion of proceeds from carbon credit sales goes directly to participating farmers.

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Iliyasu Aliyu Gital, welcomed the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention for the state’s agricultural development. He reaffirmed the government’s readiness to collaborate with organisations advancing sustainable farming solutions.

“Carbon farming is a win-win for both the environment and our farmers,” Dr. Gital noted. “It protects our crops and livestock from the adverse effects of greenhouse gases while improving productivity and income.”

He stressed that the initiative would expose farmers to best agricultural practices, which are essential not only for earning carbon credits but also for improving soil fertility, increasing crop yields, and maintaining animal health. “By planting more trees and keeping our farms green, we naturally capture carbon, support photosynthesis, and reduce harmful emissions,” he added.

Gital expressed confidence in the success of the project in Bauchi, citing the enthusiasm of local farmers and the involvement of the state’s Agricultural Development Programme (ADP). “We are committed to supporting this initiative through our extension officers who will work directly with farmers to ensure effective implementation,” he said.

He concluded by highlighting the economic potential of carbon farming: “With improved yields and access to carbon revenue, our farmers will prosper. This will not only boost rural incomes but also increase the state’s internally generated revenue through enhanced agricultural productivity.”