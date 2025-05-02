100 Days of Trump in Office

Chido Nwangwu reflects on the first 100 days of United States President, Donald Trump and submits that it’s been a period of polarizing world view especially through aggressive actions in tariffs and immigration ahead of what awaits those who trade and do business with America.

his week, opening into the initial days of May 2025, marked the 100th day milestone of the non-consecutive second term of President Donald Trump.

The past 100 days have been indicative and reminiscent of the boisterous, militaristic disruptions of a “shock and awe” campaign rather than reflecting the routine, calm and deliberate mannerisms of a self-described “stable genius”.

The truth and facts of Mr. Trump’s aggressive and insensitive approach to certain issues and unique situations which require the engine oil of diplomacy will likely do more harm than good to goodwill that the United States has earned.

Some of the major twists of political history are those conscientiously chiseled chapters when the good fellas, the real patriots and outstanding ladies of honor turn their backs to the toadying apologists and to The Boss to tell them they have had enough!

Mr. Trump, the master of double-speak and bodacious untruths and quarter truths has been called and berated for a catalogue of deceptions and lies in the past 100 days!

The giddy politician and real estate mogul has elevated his contentious image and foisted his skills on a messianic mission to save and retrieve the United States from the sinful rot and sexual exploitation allegedly imposed from Hollywood and other groups of liberal democrats inspired by his nemesis, former Presidents Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and Barack Obama!

One of the biggest follies and failures of the Trump presidencies within and beyond the 100 days shall remain his fixation on the toxic gods of tariffs. It’s retrogressive.

Trump’s Trade adviser Peter Navarro who Elon Musk called “a moron” for pushing his unreasonable and destructive tariffs to the American economy.

Significantly, President Trump celebrated this first 100 days in office with a Tuesday, April 29, 2025 rally near Detroit. The predictable routine of bombast and exaggerated rhetoric were all over him as he proclaimed: “We’re here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country, and that’s according to many, many people.” For his usual stylistic repetitions for emphasis, the man reiterated “This is the best, they say, 100-day start of any president in history, and everyone is saying it. We’ve just gotten started. You haven’t even seen anything yet.”

Among the key features of the 100 days is the fact that the Republican Trump has signed 142 executive orders since he assumed office on January 20, 2025.

His major area of aggressive action has been immigration and tariffs.

He wanted, this time at the presidency, a team of loyalists who would agree with his preferences, predilections and polarizing worldview.

Or, at least, if and whenever they disagreed with him on issues and “matters arising”, they can be sorted out and settled over a very decent dinner of freshwater Puffer fish (fugu) or filet mignon within the charming confines of his Mar-a-Lago private residence, located on a barrier island in Palm Beach, Florida.

The first 100 days offered some previews and rehearsal of Trumpian disruptions and difficult things to come….

I do believe it’s certainly the unfolding of a different existential reality awaiting millions of American citizens, African immigrants, international students and all who trade and do business with America!

–Dr Nwangwu is the Founder & Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com

Follow him @Chido247