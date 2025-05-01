Omaghomi: Only 3% of 300,000 Personnel in Nigeria’s Gaming Industry in Formal Employment 

A statement signed by the Deputy General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Ismail Bello, said that in line with the tradition of observance of Workers’ Day on May 1 annually, the theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship’. To align with workers in the gaming environment in Nigeria, Nseobong Okon-Ekong had a conversation with Comrade David Omaghomi, National Treasurer, National Union of Gaming and Lottery Workers (NUGLOW), who is also the convener of a national stakeholders summit ‘For the Workers, by the Workers’, in the gaming industry

Your trade union in the gaming industry is beginning to gain prominence on a national stage like May Day. What has been your experience in rewriting the story of organized labour in such a unique sector?

It’s been a long and determined journey. Building a structured workers’ movement in the gaming and gambling industry is like trying to organize water — fluid, scattered, and always shifting. We’re dealing with a value chain of over 300,000 people — from regulators to bet shop attendants, online agents, kiosk operators, virtual game handlers, IT staff, marketers, and even call centre workers. Most of them don’t even realise they are part of the same ecosystem. And for too long, they’ve been left vulnerable — no collective bargaining, no benefits, no safety net. It’s been tough — but I’ve stayed the course because of my love for workers. Before joining this sector, I spent a decade in the oil and gas industry, and when it was time to move on, it was union membership that ensured I left with dignity — a fair payoff, benefits, and respect. That’s why I often say: if you’re working in gaming without a union, you’re not just gambling with other people’s stakes — you’re gambling with your own future.

What has been the biggest shift or win for the union recently?

The legal recognition of our union, NUGLOW — the National Union of Gaming and Lottery Workers — is a landmark. The court processes are over, and our name change is now in the government gazette. This means we are the only recognized industry union across this sector. That recognition opens the door for all existing workers, groups, and associations — including regulatory agencies and operators — to adopt us as their representative body. We are also pleased to congratulate the Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria (FSGRN) for their emergence. Their presence is strengthening the governance of gaming across Nigeria, especially following the Supreme Court’s 2024 judgment affirming states’ powers. We urge state regulators to now organize their workers formally under NUGLOW — not as add-ons to unrelated civil service unions, but in a space built just for them.

How large is the workforce in the industry, and how is it structured?

In terms of direct employees — especially regulators at the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) and state-level commissions — we estimate over 8,000 staff. Add the rest of the operational and informal workforce, and you’re looking at over 300,000 people across the entire value chain that includes principal agents and super agents, kiosk/terminal staff (many are casual or informal), senior management and marketing teams, customer service and call centre agents, tech developers and platform specialists and retail cashiers and shop operators. It is sad to say and very unfortunate that only between two and three per cent of this entire number are in formal and regulatory employment. The vast majority are engaged by private operators or their networks.

With this diversity, how do you manage unification without conflict or overlap?

We have learned from past missteps. We’re currently in talks with one of the largest agent-based associations in the country. Rather than reinvent the wheel, our Central Working Committee (CWC) earlier this year agreed to a novel approach: respect existing structures and adopt them as official NUGLOW branches. This means they can maintain their identity while gaining union recognition and protection. This move eliminates turf wars, builds trust, and avoids the fragmentation that has plagued labour organisation in our sector. It’s inclusive and future-focused.

What about the regulatory sector? How are you helping them, especially in light of the Supreme Court judgment that affected many staff?

That judgment affected the NLRC and NLTF, leaving many staff uncertain about their roles, posting, or funding. While legal clarity has come, the human side remains unsettled. We are engaging with affected workers and urging those still under other unions to consider joining the industry’s own exclusive union — NUGLOW. It’s time to move from being settlers to stakeholders. We’re also calling on workers in regulatory agencies to come together by forming state councils so they can elect their reps, participate in the forthcoming National Delegates Conference and help shape the future of this industry.

What keeps you personally going in this movement?

The people—the hardworking staff in this sector who give their all, often without job security, health benefits, or even recognition. My motivation also comes from my background as a social worker — through the PDO (Prince David Omaghomi) Foundation and other platforms, I’ve always championed dignity for ordinary people. Union work is not glamorous, but it is noble. I believe if we can organize the workers, the workers will organize the industry. And if the industry is better organized, issues like fraud, mental health crises, and underage gaming will be easier to manage. It all begins with empowering the worker.

What’s your message to workers and other stakeholders in the gaming/gambling sector on the event of the 2025 Workers’ Day?

Our May Day call to action is if you’re working in this industry and not unionized, you’re standing alone. You may not see it yet, but when you need protection, it may be too late. We’re also inviting all workers, employers, and regulators to attend the Gaming Workers Stakeholders Summit (virtual), holding on June 14, 2025. It’s your chance to listen, speak, and shape the future. Let’s stop letting the workers be the undertakers of their own welfare. Finally, we thank the GAMING WEEK team for this special spotlight. This is more than a feature. It’s a signal to the entire industry: the workers are no longer invisible.