NiMet Strike: Association Writes ICAO, WMO Over Airlines Flying Without Meteorological Briefing, Reports

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Association of professional Meteorologist of Nigeria, a professional body in NiMET has written to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and World Meteorological Organisation (WNO) over the stance of some airlines flying without proper meteorological briefing and reports during the recent strike action embarked on by aviation unions

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had commenced strike actions over what it described as ‘poor condition of service and unmet needs.’

Following the development, Air Peace had announced suspension of flight operations while other airlines continued to operate relying on other sources of weather reports.

A letter by Awotu Auptre, chairman, Abuja branch and Adeyewa, President, Nigeria Meteorology Society, read: “that the statement by United Airlines using a quack form to get meteorological information is risky to Nigerian aviation users due to safety reasons.

“United Airlines are not trained to issue meteorological reports or recieve ISO certification to embark on this fruitless and fatal journey for Nigerian aviation sector.”

Auptre added that the professional body, with the Nigerian Meteorological Society, has contacted ICAO and WMO on the issue, stating: “The act that United airlines is following is rogue and contradicting best practices and airlines safety is being threatened and lives of Nigerian Aviation users is prone to air accident and crashes.”

United Nigeria Airlines on Wednesday affirmed that its flight operations remain fully safe, reliable, and compliant with aviation regulatory standards.

In a public statement issued on Thursday, the airline expressed its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety, comfort, and confidence of its passengers during this period of uncertainty.

The statement, signed by Chibuike Uloka, Public Relations Officer of the airline, highlighted proactive measures already in place to guarantee uninterrupted operations across its routes.

“United Nigeria Airlines wishes to reassure our valued passengers and the general flying public that our flight operations remain safe, reliable, and fully compliant with regulatory standards, despite the ongoing industrial action by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet),” the statement read in part.

The airline noted that alternative arrangements have been made to bridge any potential gaps.

“Our flight planning and dispatch teams are fully equipped and working round-the-clock to ensure that all safety protocols are strictly observed, and passenger comfort remains uninterrupted,” the airline affirmed.

NiMet is the agency responsible for issuing weather reports to airlines and pilots.