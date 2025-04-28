  • Monday, 28th April, 2025

US Promises Support for Nigeria’s War Against Drug Trafficking

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United States has promised to support the ongoing war against drug trafficking and illicit substance abuse in the country.

The promise was given on Monday by the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), which commended the operational successes of Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and efforts of its Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd).

The promise of more support, as well as further collaboration in the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking, were given by the Director of INL in Nigeria, Ms. Candace Spradley, who led her colleague, Ms. Ada Aki, on a courtesy visit to Marwa at the NDLEA’s national headquarters in Abuja.

She said their visit was to reinforce the commitment of the US government to the fight against narcotics especially opioids and also deepen the current collaboration between NDLEA and INL.

She said: “Our visit is to underscore the importance of our collaboration and to assure you that we’re ready to support your work. If there is any area of assistance you will like, we’ll be ready to assist you.”

In his response, Marwa emphasized the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking. 

He equally noted US President Donald Trump’s keen interest in fighting the drug scourge.

Marwa, while commending INL for its support to NDLEA, which has among others, positioned the agency as number one anti-narcotics body in Africa, said more assistance will still be needed from the US and other international partners to sustain the current operational successes of the agency.

He listed areas of need for INL consideration to include: operation vehicles, forensic laboratory equipment, training for forensic analysts, training and capability in cyberspace and crypto investigation, as well as drug testing kits for field operations, among others.

