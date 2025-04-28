Suspected Kidnappers Abduct Legal Practitioner, Director of Personnel Management in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About five suspected kidnappers at the weekend kidnapped a legal practitioner and the head of legal department of Oke Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State, Elizabeth Arinde.

Arinde was reportedly kidnapped alongside the Director of Personnel Management (DPM) of the local government over the weekend.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ilorin branch, S.M. Kosemani, who confirmed the development to THISDAY in Ilorin, said that they were abducted while travelling from Oke-Ero to Ilorin.

He said: “We are deeply concerned to inform you that Barrister Elizabeth Arinde, Head of the Legal Department at Oke Ero Local Government Area, has been kidnapped.

“According to reports, she was abducted alongside the DPM of the LGA on April 25, 2025, while traveling from Oke Ero LGA to Ilorin.

“We will provide further updates as more pieces of information become available.

“Please share this information widely to aid her rescue and pray for her release alive.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Command at the weekend confirmed the incident.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, stated that “the kidnap incident reported at about 5:45p.m. on April 25, 2025, at Eleyin village via Isanlu-Isin.”

The statement said: “The Kwara State Police Command confirms a kidnap incident reported at about 5:45pm on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Eleyin village via Isanlu-Isin.

“It was reported that about five armed men blocked the highway stopping two private vehicles, forcefully taking all occupants to an unknown location.

“Following the report, the Command, in collaboration with the military and vigilantes, launched a swift operation, leading to the successful rescue of two victims, Ganiyu Ajayi and Kolawole Adeyemi.

“Efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators.”

The statement added: “The Police Command has intensified security measures across the area, including aggressive bush combing, strategic patrols, and intelligence-driven operations to prevent further occurrences.

“We assure the public that robust strategies are in place to tackle criminal activities and safeguard lives and property across the state.

“Residents are urged to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive by providing timely and credible information to security agencies. Further updates will be provided as necessary.”