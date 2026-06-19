Woman Alleges Husband Abandoned Marriage After Relocating to Canada

Edo born Nigerian woman residing in Canada, Mrs. Beatrice Idebasun, has cried out with allegations of deception, emotional betrayal, and abandonment against her estranged husband, Mr. Efosa Surprise Okoro, claiming that he used their marriage as a means to relocate to Canada before severing contact with her.

According to Idebasun, their relationship began as a friendship and gradually developed into a committed partnership that led to their statutory marriage on March 23, 2023, at the Federal Marriage Registry in Benin City, Edo State.

While presenting the marriage certificate and photographs, she said the union was celebrated in the presence of family members, friends and loved ones, and that she entered the marriage with the sincere belief that they were building a future together.

She explained that after moving to Canada for her studies, she worked tirelessly to reunite with her husband through legitimate immigration channels.

Following the refusal of an initial spousal work permit application, the couple pursued a visitor visa application, which was eventually approved.

Idebasun stated that throughout the visa process, she provided substantial emotional, financial and practical support to her husband, adding that she invested significant time, resources, and effort to ensure the success of the application and even offered to assist with the purchase of his flight ticket and travel arrangements.

However, she alleged that despite her support, Mr. Okoro repeatedly declined her offers, insisting that he would handle his travel plans independently.

Unbeknownst to her, he allegedly purchased his flight ticket in secret and travelled to Canada without informing her of his departure date, flight details, or arrival plans.

According to Idebasun, she was shocked to later discover that her husband had already arrived safely in Canada, adding that he made no effort to contact her upon arrival, despite the sacrifices she had made to help facilitate his relocation.

She further alleged that he ignored her attempts to reach him and failed to provide any explanation for his actions.

The situation, she said, left her feeling deeply hurt, betrayed and abandoned after investing heavily in both their marriage and their future plans.

Idebasun noted that she had already made arrangements for them to live together in Canada and expected to begin the next chapter of their lives as husband and wife.

She further alleged that subsequent inquiries and communications revealed that Okoro had initiated an asylum claim shortly after arriving in Canada.

According to her, information that later emerged raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding his immigration process.

These allegations, however, have not been independently verified, and no official findings have been made by Canadian authorities regarding the asylum application.

Speaking on her decision to make the matter public, Idebasun said her intention is not to seek revenge but to ensure that she is not associated with any conduct that could be perceived as immigration fraud.

“I am speaking out because I believe in truth, accountability and respect for the law. After everything I did to support him, I feel compelled to share my experience and allow the appropriate authorities to examine the facts and determine the truth,” she said.

Idebasun also alleged that she suffered significant emotional distress and substantial financial losses while supporting the relationship and helping her husband pursue his relocation plans.

She has called on relevant Canadian authorities to review the circumstances surrounding the case, stating that she is prepared to provide documentary evidence in support of her claims.

Attempt to reach Efosa Okoro was unsuccessful. The mother, Mrs Gladys Okoro, who spoke on behalf of the son when contacted, acknowledged that her son, Efosa, and his wife had been experiencing marital issues, but expressed optimism that the matter would be resolved amicably.

Her words: “They are husband and wife. Efosa, my son, brought Beatrice to introduce her to me when they decided they wanted to get married, and I was very happy. Whatever issues they are having, I believe they will settle them.”

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