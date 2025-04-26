Tosin Joseph, UK-based Tech Expert, Opens Up on AI, Robotics, Others

Tosin Joseph, a seasoned emerging global thought leader, author, speaker, educator and tech-futurist, is one of the new tech innovators exploring insights on the now, near and next of the unfolding technological wave, as well as the shifts in different technologies which are driving across industries.

Currently the Executive Curator of The World Ahead with Emerging Technology, a white paper series on emerging technology industry transformation, Joseph’s knowledge and expertise on how AI is shaping medicine, healthcare, brain computer interface, and robotics makes him a major force in the emerging industry.

Speaking on AI recently, Joseph noted that AI interventions have spread across different fields.

“From drug discovery to diagnostics and personalised medicine, the breakthroughs with AI have been unfolding and ground-breaking. With AI, Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold has been able to unfold the difficult mystery around the protein-folding problem that researchers have been battling with for over 50 years. This discovery is important as everything around understanding cell structures and functions depends on it and it is key in designing precision drugs faster. With AI, predictive medicine will do a lot for humanity.”

He cited an example with AlphaMissense, an AI model also from DeepMind.

“It has the ability to predict whether genetic mutations (missense variants) are harmful, helping scientists identify disease-causing mutations ahead of time efficiently. Aside from Google DeepMind, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Recursion, and Salesforce are in the race to leverage AI to accelerate drug discovery with their individual protein project. NVIDIA’s BioNeMo platform, for instance, uses generative AI to simulate biological molecules, drastically speeding up new drug development,” he said.

Joseph also explained how CRISPR-based therapy for sickle cell anemia and beta-thalassemia works saying: “CRISPR is a game-changer as far as most genetic terminal diseases are concerned and emerging technologies like AI will amplify its possibilities.”

According to him, it has made remarkable progress, particularly in treating genetic disorders.

“The biggest milestone was the approval of Casgevy, a CRISPR-based therapy for sickle cell anaemia and beta-thalassemia,” he added. “We now have the first FDA-approved treatment that can permanently modify human genes, offering a potential cure for millions suffering from these debilitating conditions. Prime Editing is another exciting advancement, a next-generation CRISPR technique that is more precise and less prone to errors. Scientists are using this to target genetic mutations linked to diseases like cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy. As of January 31, 2025, NHS England announced their readiness to offer groundbreaking sickle cell gene therapy.”

On how he intends to impact Nigerian youths, he said: “Having interacted with other youths and their AI-powered robotic innovations across the world last at the ROBOCUP 2024 edition in the Netherlands, I believe Nigerian youths will fly high and compete at the global stage if given the little push needed.”

Continuing, he said: “To truly empower Nigerian youths in robotics, AI, and other emerging technologies, we must begin with accessible and inclusive education. This means creating affordable or free training programmes tailored to local realities, including content delivered in pidgin English and, where possible, local languages to bridge the language gap. An average African child will grasp better and faster in their local dialect…the Japanese and Chinese teenagers I interviewed at RoboCup 2024 in Netherland struggled in communicating in English but they exhibited smart robotic products.

“Introducing robotics and coding to children at the primary school level will build a strong foundation early. Establishing innovation hubs across the country such as the CC Hub in Yaba, Lagos—not just in major cities—will provide young people with access to tools, mentorship, and internet connectivity. These hubs can serve as centres for creativity, collaboration, and practical problem-solving using AI, IoT, and robotics for real Nigerian challenges like agriculture, traffic control and waste management.”