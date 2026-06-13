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Shettima: Late Emir of Ngazargamu Epitomised Institutional History, Peace

Nigeria | 23 seconds ago

.Attends royal father’s funeral in Yobe, describes him as a symbol of unity, progress

Deji Elumoye in Anuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said Nigerians have a lot to learn from the life and times of the late Emir of Ngazargamu in Yobe State, HRH Tijjani Ahmed Ibn-Saleh.

Paying glowing tribute to the paramount monarch who passed away in Cairo, Egypt, after a prolonged illness, Shettima noted that citizens, especially the youth, must embrace and continue to seek more education as he preached.

Speaking with journalists in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, shortly after the burial of the monarch, the Vice President said the late Emir “was a symbol of unity, peace and progress,” even as he urged Nigerians to sustain the unity that exists among them for the progress of the nation. 

“He led a good life; he was an advocate of education as a tool for social enhancement. He lived well and died honourably. May Allah grant his soul eternal rest,” he stated. 

Shettima also prayed for divine consolation for the family of the deceased and the repose of his soul. 

The Vice President had earlier attended the jumma’at congregational prayer at the Yobe Islamic Centre, Damaturu, where he was joined by other Muslim faithful to observe the funeral rites for late Emir of Ngazargamu.

Shettima later extended the condolences of President Bola Tinubu and the federal government to the immediate family of the deceased at the Yobe State Presidential Lodge in Damaturu. 

Earlier, in his sermon during the jumma’at prayers, Imam of Yobe Islamic Centre, Ustaz Hudu Mohammed, enjoined Nigerians to always have the fear of God in them, adding that since riches come from God, they must always rely on the Almighty for success in life.

He also prayed for peace and progress of Nigeria, urging citizens to always pray for their leaders.

Dignitaries who attended the funeral included Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala-Bunni; former Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; former Vice President, Babagana Kingibe; Senator Danjuma Goje; Senator Kaka Shehu; Shehu of Borno, HRH Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanem, and Emir of Fika, Muhammadu Abali Ibn Muhammadu Idrissa, among others.

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