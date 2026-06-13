Pillars Energy Boss, Pius Njoku, Nominated Oil and Gas Investor Of The Year

The organisers of the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards have nominated Chairman of Pillars Group, Chief Pius Njoku, for the Oil and Gas Investor of the Year Award in recognition of his contributions to the growth of the petroleum sector and economic development in Anambra State.

According to the nomination letter issued by the AMTY Awards Planning Committee, Chief Njoku was selected for his vision and investments in the oil and gas industry, which have helped drive growth and development in the state.

Chief Njoku leads Pillars Energy Group, one of the fastest-growing indigenous oil and gas companies in Nigeria. Headquartered in Onitsha. The company has emerged as a major player in the downstream petroleum sector, supplying quality petroleum products to consumers across the country.

Under his leadership, Pillars Energy has built a strong reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction, operating more than 25 branches and over 105 active fuel pumps. The company supplies premium motor spirit (PMS), diesel (AGO), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and engine lubricants.

Industry observers describe Pillars Energy as the most visible filling station brand in Anambra State and one of the largest indigenous petroleum brands in the South-East. The company has also distinguished itself through its commitment to energy accessibility, community development, and its customer-focused promise of “no shortchange, no compromise.”

AMTY organisers noted that the award is reserved for individuals, organisations and brands that have brought honour and distinction to Anambra State through exceptional achievements and contributions to society.

The award will be formally presented during the fifth edition of the AMTY Awards in Awka, where Chief Njoku will join other distinguished personalities and organisations being recognised for excellence across various sectors.

The recognition is expected to further highlight Chief Njoku’s role in transforming the downstream oil and gas industry and positioning Pillars Energy among Nigeria’s fastest-growing indigenous petroleum companies.