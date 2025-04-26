Salaries: FCT Senator Laments Teachers’ Protest in Abuja

.Carpets FCTA for neglecting teachers’ welfare

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe, has described as unacceptable, the protest embarked upon by school teachers in Abuja, the nation’s capital over non payment of their entitlements.

She has therefore called on the FCT administrative administration to address the unfortunate development.

The Senator in a statement she personally signed, said It was unacceptable that individuals entrusted with the foundational education of our children our future are being neglected in this manner.

Part of the statement read, “I am deeply troubled by the ongoing protest by primary school teachers under the Federal Capital Territory Universal Basic Education Board, who have been forced to take to the streets due to the prolonged non-payment of their entitlements.

“It is unacceptable that individuals entrusted with the foundational education of our children our future are being neglected in this manner.

“Many of these teachers have not received their promotion arrears, leave grants, and peculiar allowances since 2021. This is not just an administrative failure; it is a moral failure.

“I call on the FCT Administration, the Area Councils, and all relevant agencies to do everything necessary to rectify the situation without further delay. Teachers are not beggars.

“They are nation-builders, and they deserve to be treated with the dignity and respect their role demands.

“Let me be very clear: this situation cannot be allowed to persist.

“I am committed to using my office to push for the immediate resolution of this matter and will continue to engage the necessary authorities until the rights of these teachers are fully restored.

“Our children deserve quality education, and that starts with motivated, supported, and fairly treated teachers.

“I urge all relevant offices to act now before this issue causes deeper harm to the educational fabric of the FCT,” Kingibe added.