Asaba Incident: NSIB Retrieves CVR, FDR in Probe of Aircraft Roadway Landing 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has said it has swiftly recovered and secured the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) from the Bombardier Challenger CL-601 aircraft, registration N989BC, operated by VMO Aero Limited.

Following notification of the occurrence on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the NSIB immediately activated its emergency response procedures, deployed a Go Team (investigative team) to the site near Asaba, Delta State, and commenced investigation into the incident involving the private aircraft that landed and subsequently departed from a roadway during a flight from Lagos to Asaba.

Director General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., stated: “The NSIB acted promptly following the occurrence on June 10, 2026.”

Badeh, in a statement issued by Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB,

Mrs. Funke Adebayo-Arowojobe, Thursday said: “The immediate deployment of our investigative Go Team and the swift recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder and Flight Data Recorder are critical steps that will help establish the facts of this incident.

“We are relieved that there were no reported fatalities or serious injuries. Our commitment remains the advancement of aviation safety in Nigeria.

“Investigative activities are ongoing and will include analysis of the recovered flight recorders, examination of technical and operational records, interviews with relevant personnel and review of additional evidence.”

He further said that as part of this rapid response, the aircraft’s CVR and FDR have been successfully retrieved and secured for detailed analysis, adding that investigators are also obtaining relevant operational, maintenance and air traffic control records.

“The NSIB is coordinating with all relevant stakeholders and authorities in line with the Civil Aviation (Investigation of Air Accidents and Incidents) Regulations and ICAO Annex 13. Appropriate notifications have been made to the relevant state authorities,” he said.

The Bureau, however urges members of the public who witnessed the occurrence or possess photographs, videos, CCTV footage, or other relevant information to contact NSIB, noting that the objective of the investigation is to determine the circumstances and contributing factors and to issue safety recommendations to prevent recurrence.

“The investigation is conducted solely for the advancement of transportation safety and does not seek to apportion blame or determine liability. Further updates will be provided as significant developments occur.”