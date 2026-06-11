Oxford-Metro Analytics Launches Public Pulse Platform Ahead of 2027 Elections

Oxford-Metro Analytics has unveiled a new digital platform designed to track public participation and political sentiment ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

The platform, known as the Public Pulse, allows Nigerians to indicate which political figure they currently trust most as conversations around the next election cycle begin to gather momentum.

Participants are required to select their state before casting a vote, enabling the platform to aggregate responses by state, geopolitical zone, and candidate preference. The website features a live vote counter, candidate leaderboard, state participation rankings, and regional breakdowns across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Speaking on the initiative, Oxford-Metro Analytics said the platform (oxfordmetroanalytics.com) was created to provide an open and transparent window into emerging political trends while encouraging citizen participation in democratic conversations.

“The objective is not to predict election outcomes but to provide a real-time snapshot of public engagement and political sentiment as Nigerians begin to discuss the future leadership of the country,” the organisation said.

To enhance data integrity, the platform does not immediately publish regional trends. Instead, candidate rankings and zone-level results are released progressively after minimum participation thresholds have been met.

According to the organisation, the measure is intended to prevent a small number of responses from being misrepresented as the opinion of an entire state or geopolitical region.

“We believe public sentiment should be measured responsibly. Releasing regional trends only after sufficient participation helps ensure that the data reflects broader engagement rather than isolated responses,” the organisation stated.

The platform currently tracks several political figures from different political parties, while also providing options for undecided voters and respondents who do not support any of the listed candidates.

Oxford-Metro Analytics emphasised that the figures displayed on the platform should not be interpreted as election results or scientific polling data.

“These numbers represent open website participation and not official election results. The platform is intended as a public engagement tool, and additional methodology details will be published where applicable,” it added.

The launch comes at a time when conversations about potential contenders, party alignments, and voter expectations for 2027 are increasingly shaping Nigeria’s political landscape.

“As political activities gradually build toward 2027, tools that capture citizen engagement and public opinion are likely to become an important part of the national conversation,” Oxford-Metro Analytics noted.

The Public Pulse platform is accessible to users nationwide through Oxford-Metro Analytics’ website.