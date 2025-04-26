First Lady: Malaria Is Both Public Health Challenge, National Emergency in Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described malaria as both a public health challenge and national emergency in the country.



In a statement issued yesterday to mark the 2025 World Malaria Day, the First Lady canvassed a committed resolve of all Nigerians to put an end to the scourge saying “malaria ends with us, with our voices, our choices and our actions.”

Mrs. Tinubu, in the message stated, inter alia: “Today, on World Malaria Day 2025, we are reminded that malaria is not just a public health challenge for Nigeria, it is a national emergency. Nigeria bears the heaviest global burden of this disease. We must continue to work hard to reverse this trend.



“The theme for this year, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” is both a call to action and a message of hope. It challenges us to renew our investment in life-saving interventions, increased awareness and to revive the collective commitment needed to end malaria once and for all.



“We should also ensure that our environment and surroundings are clean and free of stagnant water, that are breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“I urge all government agencies, private sector partners, NGOs, health workers, and community leaders to recommit to the fight against malaria with urgency and resolve.

“Malaria ends with us, with our voices, our choices and our actions.”