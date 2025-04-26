Bauchi Group Expresses Support for Foreign Affairs Minister Tuggar 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi South Concerned Citizens Movement has expressed its resolute stand in solidarity with Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, in the face of political intimidation and harassment by suspected state government officials.

The group through its Spokesperson, Hon. Bala Juwara, in a statement declared that it is committed to seeking justice and promoting accountability in governance.

It strongly condemned the alleged physical assault on Tuggar by agents or representatives of the state government during a recent social gathering in the state led by the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima.

Juwara stated that, “We are outraged by this egregious act, which undermines democracy, rule of law, and human dignity. Ambassador Tuggar’s distinguished service and contributions to Bauchi State and Nigeria, warrant respect and protection.”

The group therefore demands for the immediate investigation and prosecution of perpetrators, unconditional apology from Bauchi State Government and guaranteed the safety and security of the minister.

It urged citizens, leaders, and stakeholders to join in condemning the incident in its totality stressing that, “Together, we demand accountability and respect for human rights.”