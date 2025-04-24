VFD Group Adjusts Share Price to Reflect Bonus, Dividend Payout

Kayode Tokede

VFD Group Plc yesterday announced update to its shareholders on the recent mark down in its share price, regarding the qualification period following the announcement of the Group’s 5-for-1 bonus share offer and 2025 dividend declaration.

The company had proposed a final dividend of N2.50 per share payable to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on April 22.

The diversified industries company said April 22, 2025 was marked the official qualification date for its Group’s 5-for-1 bonus share offer and 2025 dividend declaration.

According to the company, its share price closed at N96 per share and following this, the share price was marked down to N15.6 per share, in line with Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) listing regulations.

The company in a statement obtained by THISDAY explained that the markdown simply reflects the price adjustment associated with the impact of the bonus issue on the increase in the number of shares in circulation.

“The impact of this bonus to shareholders means for every one share held as of April 22, shareholders will receive five additional bonus shares, bringing their new total holding to six shares. However, the overall value of each shareholder’s investment remains the same at the point of adjustment. Before bonus markdown: 1 share = N96. After Bonus: 6 shares × N15.6 = N93.6 + N2.4 (net dividend payment) = N96.00 per share”

According to the company, shareholders now hold six times more shares than they did on April 22, 2025, maintaining that their investment value is preserved.

The statement stated that shareholders remain part of a group that is focused on delivering exceptional, long-term returns

On when will the bonus shares be received, the company explained that the “bonus shares will be credited to eligible shareholders on or before the 14th of June 2025, subject to: approval by shareholders at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May and final clearance by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).”

“The bonus share issuance and dividend payment reflect VFD Group’s strong financial performance and long-term growth strategy. Highlights from the 2024 financial year include: record-breaking revenue and profit growth across our business lines; strategic expansion across financial services, real estate, technology, and consumer markets and consistent delivery of shareholder value through dividends and equity growth,” the statement explained.

The company added: “We are proud of the journey so far and even more excited about the future. We thank all shareholders for their continued support and confidence in the VFD vision.”