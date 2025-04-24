Reviving African Storytelling: Linda Somiari- Stewart’s Mission to Preserve Folklore and the Divine Feminine through Storytelling

Folalumi Alaran

For centuries, African storytelling has been a powerful medium for teaching values, preserving history, and shaping cultural identity. In an era where oral traditions are fading, veteran journalist-turned-griot Linda Somiari- Stewart is leading a revival through her thought-provoking books *The Legend of Tari-Ere: The Picky Virgin* and *Woyingi: God Is a Woman.* These works not only celebrate African folklore but also challenge conventional narratives on spirituality, gender, and identity.

Exploring the Divine Feminine in *Woyingi: God Is a Woman

In *Woyingi: God Is a Woman*, Stewart delves into the sacred feminine, exploring creation myths that honor female divinity. Rooted in the spiritual traditions of the Ijaw and Kemetic peoples, the book challenges patriarchal narratives by reexamining the balance between masculine and feminine forces in spirituality.

Somiari-Stewart’s work is both deeply personal and revolutionary. As an Ijaw woman, she was drawn to the creation story of Woyingi, the female deity who shaped the earth.

“Woyingi represents the life-giving force that nurtures and sustains existence. This book is a journey into understanding the sacred feminine as an equal and essential force in the universe,” she explains.

A glimpse into the novel’s opening chapter introduces Ayoba, a young woman who has inherited her grandmother’s reverence for the divine feminine:

*Ayoba always felt a deep, spiritual connection with the creative force. Her grandmother, Opu-Ayo, had woven intricate tales of a powerful goddess—the mother of all—into Ayoba’s mind. These stories were rich in detail and imbued with reverence for the divine being.*

*Opu-Ayo always told Ayoba that they were directly descended from the divine womb of the creative force, impressing upon her a strong sense of pride and purpose.*

*Ayoba took a deep breath before recounting her dream to her mother. “In my dream, I found myself in a majestic èleeh—a vast clearing in the heart of a dense forest. It was much larger than our village’s èleeh and seemed to hum with an energy that was both eerie and alluring. In one corner, a simple altar adorned with black eggs glinted in the dim light. As I approached, I sensed the eggs pulsating with a life force of their own. Then, suddenly, a powerful presence filled the entire space—an unseen yet unmistakable spirit. Its weight bore down on me until my knees buckled, and I fell prostrate to the bare earth,”* she recounted, still feeling the weight of that unknown entity pressing upon her.

By drawing from historical and mythological figures, Somiari-Stewart highlights the often-overlooked roles of goddesses and female spiritual figures in African and global traditions. She presents the feminine divine not as a competitor to masculinity but as a complementary force necessary for harmony.

“Our society is imbalanced because it leans too heavily on masculine principles—order, control, and aggression—while neglecting the nurturing, intuitive, and cyclical nature of feminine energy. By reclaiming these lost elements, we can create a more balanced, equitable world,” Somiari-Stewart argues.

Beyond spirituality, *Woyingi* touches on broader themes of gender, power, and societal structure, questioning why historical narratives have often erased female divinity and seeking to reintroduce this wisdom into modern discourse.

A Journey Through Spirituality and History

For centuries, the voices of our ancestors have whispered through time, carrying the wisdom of the ages. *Woyingi: God Is a Woman* explores the sacred feminine essence of the Divine, tracing its presence from the creation myths of the Ijaw peoples of Nigeria’s Niger Delta to echoes of other great civilizations. It is a journey through history, spirituality, and the unbreakable bond between humanity and the unseen forces shaping our world.

Through rich storytelling and deep reflections, the book challenges the idea that the Divine can be confined to human constructs. It reveals how different cultures, across time and space, have recognized the sacred feminine—not as a replacement for the masculine but as an essential force of creation, wisdom, and sustenance.

*Woyingi: God Is a Woman* is more than a book; it is an invitation to see the sacred in everything, to embrace the vastness of the Divine beyond labels and limitations. It calls us to walk with wisdom, act with compassion, and honor the heritage that shapes us.

Overcoming Challenges in Storytelling and Spiritual Exploration

Somiari-Stewart’s journey in reviving African storytelling has not been without hurdles. Adapting oral traditions into written form required innovative storytelling techniques to maintain the interactive spirit of folktales. Additionally, her exploration of divine femininity in *Woyingi* met resistance.

“During the writing process, I fell critically ill several times. Close friends and family believed I was treading a dangerous path, they wanted me to stop but I felt an undeniable calling to complete this work,” she reveals.

Despite these challenges, Somiari-Stewart remains steadfast in her mission. She sees herself as part of a broader movement of African storytellers reclaiming their narratives.

“There is a growing hunger for authentic African stories,” she says. “By sharing our myths and philosophies with the world, we preserve our heritage and inspire future generations.”

The Legend of Tari-Ere: The Picky Virgin

In *The Legend of Tari-Ere: The Picky Virgin*,

Somiari-Stewart reintroduces readers to the vibrant folklore of the Ijaw people. The novel follows Tari-Ere, a strong-willed young woman known for rejecting numerous suitors. Her journey takes a mystical turn when she becomes entangled with a water god, forcing her to navigate a world beyond human understanding. Through resilience, wisdom, and a humbling confrontation with destiny, Tari-Ere ultimately embraces the value of parental guidance and community wisdom.

Somiari-Stewart’s inspiration for the novel stems from childhood memories of hearing this tale from her grandmother. She masterfully weaves traditional Ijaw beliefs—such as reverence for nature, the spiritual realm, and communal living—into the story, making it both a cultural preservation piece and a modern reflection on autonomy and responsibility.

“I wanted to share the rich folklore of the Ijaw people, a treasure trove of wisdom passed down through generations. By blending myth with modernity, the story resonates with contemporary readers while preserving its traditional essence,” Stewart explains.

A passage from the novel sets the scene:

*Olotu hailed from Ayakoromo, an island deep in the creeks of the Delta. He and his wife, Alawari-buru-apura, had a beautiful daughter named Tari-Ere.*

*Tari-Ere was as striking as the wildflowers that grew around her family’s home, her beauty a natural part of Ayakoromo’s splendor. Tall, elegant, and with skin that gleamed like polished bronze, she was a legend in her own right.*

At its core, *The Legend of Tari-Ere* explores the complexities of femininity. Tari-Ere embodies both vulnerability and strength, navigating an unfamiliar world with intelligence and adaptability. The setting—the lush yet challenging landscape of the Niger Delta—mirrors the choices she faces and reinforces the novel’s central theme: every decision has consequences.

“African stories deserve a prominent place in world literature,” Somiari-Stewart says. “Our legends hold universal truths that transcend culture and time.”

A Call to Rediscover African Wisdom

Both *The Legend of Tari-Ere* and *Woyingi: God Is a Woman* serve as invitations to reconnect with Africa’s storytelling traditions and spiritual philosophies.

Somiari -Stewart’s works challenge readers to rethink their understanding of identity, choice, and the divine.

Step into this timeless journey of spiritual discovery. Open your heart, challenge your perceptions, and reconnect with the wisdom that has always been within you.