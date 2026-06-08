Tinubu: We Won’t Succumb To Fear Or Allow Terrorists, Bandits, Violent Extremists Define Our Identity As Nigerians

* Describes fight against terror as a national duty

* Lauds the patriotic efforts of front-line soldiers for their vigilance and courage in the fight against insecurity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday vowed that his government will not succumb to fear from any quarters or allow terrorists, bandits, kidnappers as well as violent extremists to define people’s identity as Nigerians.

In a post on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, the president stated emphatically that: “Nigeria will not surrender to fear, we will not allow terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, or violent extremists to define who we are as a people.

“Their violence is not our identity. Their hatred does not represent Nigerians of any faith, creed, or community.”

He submitted that the fight against terror should not be restricted to the military alone.

Rather, he said it’s a national duty wherein the citizenry should be actively involved in the fight against insecurity by providing useful information to the authorities in this regard.

According to him, “The fight against terror is not only a military operation. It is a national duty. Citizens must support our security forces by providing timely, useful information. When you see something, say something. When you know something, report it.”

Tinubu lauded the patriotic efforts of all front-line soldiers for their vigilance and courage in the fight against terrorism.

His words: “To our troops and all front-line patriots, thank you for your courage. Thank you for your vigilance. Thank you for your service. May the Almighty protect you as you protect our country.”

The president, in the 11-paragragh release, stated inter alia: “I commend all our patriotic front-line soldiers in the fight against terrorism in all forms.

“You stand as a shield between innocent citizens and those who seek to destroy the peace, safety and dignity of our communities.

“In the forests, on the roads, at forward operating bases, in the air, creeks, and across difficult terrains, you carry the burden of national protection so that millions of Nigerians can sleep, work, worship, farm, trade, and raise their children in hope.

“This fight has not been easy. It has come with pain, pressure and sacrifice. But your courage has remained firm. Your service is acknowledged. Your sacrifice is honoured. Your country does not take you for granted.

“To every officer and soldier of our Armed Forces, to the Police, DSS, Civil Defence, intelligence services, local security formations, and all who work day and night to keep Nigeria safe, I say thank you.

“I also acknowledge the families behind the uniform. Many of you have endured long absences, anxious nights, and the emotional cost of duty. Nigeria remembers that sacrifice, too.

“We honour those who have paid the supreme price in defence of our country. Their names may not always trend, but their courage lives on in rescued communities, protected families, and the survival of the nation they served.

“The fight against terror is not only a military operation. It is a national duty. Citizens must support our security forces by providing timely, useful information. When you see something, say something. When you know something, report it.

“Nigeria will not surrender to fear. We will not allow terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, or violent extremists to define who we are as a people. Their violence is not our identity. Their hatred does not represent Nigerians of any faith, creed, or community.

“To our troops and all front-line patriots, thank you for your courage. Thank you for your vigilance. Thank you for your service.

“May the Almighty protect you as you protect our country.”