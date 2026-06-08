League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland Disown Groups, Individuals Promoting Division, Extremism

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland on Monday distanced itself from any organisation or individual whose teachings promote division, hatred, extremism, intolerance, discord, or any ideology contrary to the Qur’an and Sunnah in the country.

This is just as it declared that it has been promoting Islam in Yorubaland through moderation since its establishment in 1964 and serves as the apex body of Muslim scholars, Chief Imams, Alfas, Islamic leaders and stakeholders across the South-West of Nigeria.

The league insisted that it will not be in support of organisation or individual promoting division contrary to Qur’an and Sunnah, warning that such organisation or individual cannot speak on its behalf.

It made these declarations in made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The statement was signed by the President of the league and Chief Imam of Ekiti State, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere; Vice President and Chief Imam of Ogun State, Sheikh Saadullah Bamgbola; Life Grand Patron and Chief Imam of Oyo State, Sheikh AbdulGaniy Agbotomokekere; Chief Imam of Osun State, Sheikh Musa Rabiu Animasahun; Chief Imam of Ondo State, Sheikh AbdulHakeem Yayi Akorede; Chief Imam of Ikorodu Division and Chairman Rabita, Lagos, Sheikh Seifudeen Oloworibi Ademoritan; Mudiru-l-Markaz and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Sheikh Muhammad Habibullah Adam Abdullahi El-Ilory; Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, Sheikh AbdulRasaq AbdulAzeez Ishola and Secretary General, Leaque of Imam and Alfas in Yorubaland, Sheikh Mustapha Oseni Adewale Hamzat.

The league in the statement noted that its attention has been drawn to activities of some certain individuals and groups who have been parading themselves as an extension, organ, affiliate, or representative body of the league.

While noting that such individuals, associations, or groups are not recognized, authorized, affiliated, or connected with the league, it maintained that it does not share responsibility for their activities, statements, teachings, publications, pronouncements, or actions.

It added that any claim by such persons or organizations suggesting that they are representatives, extensions, branches, organs, or successors of the league is false, misleading, and should be disregarded by the public.

The statement read in part, “The League of Imams and Alfas in Yoruba Land, the foremost and apex umbrella body of Muslim scholars, Chief Imams, Alfas, Islamic leaders and stakeholders across the South-West of Nigeria, hereby issues this official disclaimer to clarify its position regarding certain groups and individuals who have recently been parading themselves as an extension, affiliate, organ, or representative body of the League established in 1964.

“Since its establishment in 1964, the League has remained a foremost Islamic umbrella body dedicated to the propagation of Islam based on the principles of moderation (Wasatiyyah), unity, peaceful coexistence, sound Islamic scholarship, and adherence to the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and the authentic Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“The League has consistently promoted Islamic values that encourage peace, mutual respect, religious tolerance, national unity, and constructive engagement with governments and communities at all levels.

“It has come to the attention of the leadership of the League that certain individuals and groups have recently been parading themselves as an extension, organ, affiliate, or representative body of the League of Imams and Alfas in Yoruba Land established in 1964.

“The League hereby categorically, unequivocally, and publicly declares that: Such individuals, associations, or groups are not recognized, authorized, affiliated, or connected with the League of Imams and Alfas in Yoruba Land established in 1964.

“The League does not share responsibility for their activities, statements, teachings, publications, pronouncements, or actions. Any claim by such persons or organizations suggesting that they are representatives, extensions, branches, organs, or successors of the League is false, misleading, and should be disregarded by the public.

“The League dissociates itself completely from teachings, ideologies, utterances, and activities that contradict the authentic teachings of Islam, the Qur’an, the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and the established principles of moderation and centrism upon which the League was founded. The League remains committed to the middle-path approach of Islam as commanded by Allah in the Holy Qur’an:

“Thus We have made you a justly balanced nation (Ummatan Wasatan).” “Qur’an 2:143)

“The League equally upholds the guidance of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), who warned against extremism and excessiveness in religious affairs, saying: Beware of extremism in religion, for those before you were destroyed because of extremism in religion.” (Reported by Ahmad, An-Nasa’i and Ibn Majah). Any organization or individual whose teachings promote division, hatred, extremism, intolerance, discord, or any ideology contrary to the Qur’an and Sunnah cannot be regarded as speaking on behalf of the League established in 1964.

“Accordingly, we call upon All Chief Imams in the six South-Western States. All Muslim traditional rulers and community leaders. All Islamic organizations and institutions. The entire Muslim Ummah across the South-West.

Government agencies at the Federal, State, and Local Government levels. Security agencies and relevant stakeholders to take note that the League of Imams and Alfas in Yoruba Land established in 1964 has no relationship whatsoever with any self-acclaimed group or association falsely presenting itself as an extension or organ of the League without the approval and recognition of the duly constituted leadership of the organization. This disclaimer applies throughout the six South-Western States of the old Western Region, namely: Lagos State, Oyo State, Ogun State, Osun State,Ondo State, Ekiti State.

“The League of Imams and Alfas in Yoruba Land remains steadfast in its commitment to Islamic unity, peaceful coexistence, scholarship, moral guidance, and the advancement of the Muslim Ummah in Yoruba Land and Nigeria as a whole. We urge all Muslims and members of the public to verify information and organizational claims through the officially recognized leadership structures of the League and to disregard any unauthorized representation by individuals or groups acting outside the constitution, traditions, and objectives of the League established in 1964.

“May Allah (SWT) continue to guide us upon truth, strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among Muslims, and preserve peace, harmony, and progress in Yoruba Land and the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.