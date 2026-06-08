DSS Arraigns Man Over Alleged Call for Military Coup Against Tinubu

Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday remanded a man, Paul Jibrin Oweleke, in custody after he was arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) on allegations of inciting the military to overthrow the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oweleke was arraigned before Justice Akintoye Aluko on a two-count charge bordering on alleged cybercrime offences, including making subversive broadcasts and transmitting messages said to threaten the President and undermine public order.

According to the charge, the defendant allegedly used his social media platform, “Oweleke TV,” to disseminate messages calling for a military coup to remove President Tinubu and replicate the political situation in Burkina Faso through unconstitutional means.

The DSS alleged that the broadcasts were intended to incite the Nigerian populace, cause disaffection against the government, and provoke a breakdown of law and order in the country.

The offences are said to contravene Sections 24(1)(b) and 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024.

At the commencement of proceedings, DSS prosecutor, Michael Olujobi Bajela, informed the court that the agency had filed a two-count charge against the defendant and requested that the charges be read to enable him to take his plea.

Following the reading of the charges, Oweleke pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The prosecution thereafter asked the court to fix a trial date and remand the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending the determination of the case.

Counsel to the defendant did not oppose the request for a trial date but informed the court that a bail application had already been filed and served on the prosecution. He indicated his readiness to move the application immediately.

Responding, Bajela acknowledged receipt of the bail application but stated that it had been served on him shortly before the court session and that he required time to study the application and file an appropriate response.

After listening to both parties, Justice Aluko adjourned the matter until June 16, 2026, for the hearing of the defendant’s bail application and ordered that he remain in custody pending further proceedings.

In the first count, Oweleke is accused of knowingly transmitting broadcasts through “Oweleke TV” on or about May 23, 2025, allegedly calling for a military coup against President Tinubu and encouraging unconstitutional change of government.

The second count alleges that he knowingly transmitted messages through the same platform that threatened, harassed, or intimidated the President, thereby placing both the occupant and the office of the President in fear of death, violence, or bodily harm.

The defendant denied all allegations.