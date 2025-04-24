Olayemi Bajomo Dies at 78

The former Bursar of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Mrs Olayemi Bajomo, has passed on to glory on 28 March 2025 at the age of 78.

According to a statement, Mrs Bajomo was a devout christain who loved God passionately. She was born on 15 January 1947.

She started her schooling at Ago Ijaiye Primary school Ebute Metta and then proceeded to Methodist Girls High School (MGHS), Yaba. At MGHS, she excelled both academically and in sports especially in the sprints where she won several medals and represented MGHS at several metes. Olayemi then proceeded to the Yaba College of Technology to study Accountancy.

After obtaining her National Diploma from YabaTech, she secured a job at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

Mrs Bajomo later joined the Nigerian Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba.

After some years she moved over to the Lagos State University in 1983 where she had a sterling career and rose to the position of University Bursar in November 2000. She retired from service in 2005.

Bajomo loved God passionately from her youth. She sang in the choir, co-founded the Christ Morning Star society at the First African Church Mission (FACM), formerly United African Church.

Mrs Olayemi Bajomo was involved in many church activities such as in the elders group, benevolence, etc. Her home birthed and hosted the Winners Chapel Area fellowship in Agbara for many years.