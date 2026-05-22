Ifako Ijaiye APC Constituency II Primary: Olotu Thanks Party Members for Victory, Seeks Massive Support for Tinubu

Member representing Ifako Ijaiye Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Olotu, has expressed heartfelt appreciation to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), party faithful and residents of Ojokoro in Ifako Ijaiye for their overwhelming support, commitment and impressive turnout to vote for him during the party’s primary election that held midweek.

Hon. Olotu described his emergence as the APC candidate for Ifako Ijaiye Constituency II as a collective victory for the people and a reflection of the unity, resilience and democratic spirit of the APC family across the constituency.

He thanked party members for the confidence reposed in his leadership and assured them of his continued dedication to quality representation, grassroots development and the advancement of the constituency.

Speaking further, Hon. Olotu commended the visionary leadership of Nigeria’s President and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda, according to him, continues to strengthen democratic governance and reposition the nation for sustainable growth and development.

Hon. Olotu also expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for insisting that every valid vote must count and that the wishes of party members must be respected throughout the primary process. He noted that the President’s firm commitment to fairness, transparency and internal democracy further strengthened the credibility of the exercise and reinforced the confidence of party faithful in the leadership of the APC.

According to him, President Tinubu’s stance clearly demonstrates his unwavering belief in democratic values and the right of party members to freely determine their representatives.

He described President Tinubu as a symbol of progressive leadership, fairness and transparency, noting that the President remains committed to the sanctity of democratic processes within the party and across the nation.

Hon. Olotu therefore called on all APC members, delegates and supporters to come out massively on Saturday to support President Tinubu at the presidential primary, stressing that sustained support for the President would further consolidate the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda and accelerate national progress.

Commenting on the conduct of the primary election, Hon. Olotu explained that the exercise took place across five wards, while elections in two wards were declared inconclusive due to avoidable disruptions.

According to him, the election in Ward G was canceled after it was discovered that the number of votes cast exceeded the number of accredited voters. In Ward H, the process was disrupted by alleged political interference despite the presence of electoral officials. Consequently, APC electoral officers and relevant authorities declared the ward inconclusive and canceled the exercise in the affected polling areas.

Despite these challenges, voting was successfully conducted in the remaining wards.

In Ward I(E), Hon. Olotu secured 513 votes against Hon. Makinde’s 303 votes. In Ward J(F), Hon. Olotu polled 241 votes while Hon. Makinde recorded 333 votes. In Ward K, Hon. Olotu garnered 685 votes against Hon. Makinde’s 650 votes.

At the end of the exercise, Hon. Emmanuel Olotu recorded a total of 1,440 votes, while Hon. Makinde polled 1,286 votes, thereby confirming Hon. Emmanuel Olotu as the APC flag bearer for Ifako Ijaiye Constituency II in the forthcoming Lagos State House of Assembly election.

Hon. Olotu reaffirmed his commitment to the ideals of the APC, emphasizing that the party remains rooted in justice, fairness, and internal democracy under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.