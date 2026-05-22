Obanikoro: We’ll Hold Transparent APC Guber Primary in Kwara Today

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kwara State Governorship Primary Election Committee, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has assured party members and stakeholders of a free, fair, and transparent primary on Friday.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, Obanikoro disclosed that materials will be distributed before Jumat Prayers, adding that voting will commence simultaneously in all the 16 local government areas thereafter.

He further announced that designated Local Government Election Officers, appointed by the committee across all the local government areas of the State, will converge to receive election materials and commence the voting process accordingly

According to him, the committee is fully prepared to conduct the exercise in strict compliance with the directives of the APC National Headquarters and in accordance with established party guidelines.

He stated that the committee held a strategic meeting with all governorship aspirants at the APC State Secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital, where they were thoroughly briefed on the electoral processes.

Obanikoro said the engagement also provided an opportunity to address concerns raised by aspirants, ensuring an inclusive and transparent process.

He noted that while efforts were made to encourage consensus among aspirants, the committee remains fully prepared to conduct a credible election should consensus not be reached.

The former Lagos Senator emphasized that the committee is the only body duly authorized by the party and relevant laws to conduct, conclude, and report on the primary.

He reiterated the committee’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and the overall success of the party, urging all stakeholders to conduct themselves peacefully and in the spirit of unity.