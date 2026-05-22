‘Adeleke Heading Towards Massive, Decisive Re-election Victory’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) has received a credible political assessment reportedly commissioned within strategic circles of the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming state governorship election.

The political assessment conducted by independent election and voter behaviour analysts engaged to review electoral realities, public mood, voter psychology, and governance perception across Osun State reportedly arrived at one painful conclusion for the Osun APC: that the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, is heading towards a massive and decisive re-election victory.

According to findings contained in the assessment, Governor Adeleke currently enjoys unprecedented public acceptance, cutting across civil servants, pensioners, market women, artisans, transport workers, youths, students, professionals, traditional communities, grassroots political stakeholders, and even sections of previously neutral voting blocs across the state.

The report allegedly projected that Governor Adeleke presently commands well above 72 percent public support ahead of the Osun APC and its candidate, with strong indications that the margin may still widen further as the election approaches.

More significantly, the political assessment reportedly advised sections of the APC leadership against reckless financial deployment into the election on the grounds that public dissatisfaction against the APC remains deeply rooted, while Governor Adeleke’s popularity continues to rise steadily due to visible governance outcomes across Osun State.

The report was also said to have acknowledged that Governor Adeleke’s administration has fundamentally altered political perception within Osun State through aggressive infrastructure development, payment of inherited salary obligations, workers’ welfare reforms, educational interventions, healthcare improvements, agricultural support initiatives, rural development projects, and prudent management of public resources.

Perhaps, the most devastating for the Osun State APC was the reported conclusion that many Osun voters now see Governor Adeleke as more connected to the realities of ordinary citizens compared to the APC, which continues to struggle under the burden of its record in government.

However, Imole Campaign Council (TICC) spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, noted that this growing electoral reality may explain the increasing panic, confusion, frustration, and reckless conduct now being displayed by desperate elements within the Osun APC.

“Having allegedly realised internally that the election is gradually slipping beyond political recovery, the APC has now resorted increasingly to propaganda, blackmail, violence, vandalism, lawlessness, and reckless political conduct capable of threatening public peace and democratic order in Osun State.

Across several local government areas, disturbing reports continue to emerge concerning attacks on campaign materials, politically motivated violence, destruction of properties, coordinated misinformation campaigns, and desperate attempts to create tension within the political environment.

“The people of Osun State, however, are politically conscious and fully capable of distinguishing between governance and propaganda, performance and deception, leadership and desperation,” the report stated.

It added that Governor Adeleke remains focused on governance and service delivery to the people, stating that: “No amount of panic, violence, or orchestrated propaganda can erase the visible realities of development currently taking place across Osun State.

The people have seen the performance. The people have seen leadership. The people have already made up their minds.”

Meanwhile, the joint Labour Movement, which comprises the Joint Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Osun State, yesterday held a sensitisation programme at the Assembly’s Pavilion to pledge their total support for the second term of the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The Union said the movement dwelt extensively on the welfare enjoyed by Osun workers, ranging from payments of backlogs of half salaries, and the implementation of minimum wage, ranking Osun State as third presently against thirty-four position before now out of thirty-six states of the federation, as well as infrastructural developments across the state, among others.

In his address, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Association Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Akeem Adesina, saluted the commitment of members for turning out en masse.

In their separate remarks, the President, National Union of Local Government Employees, Nathaniel Ogungbangbe; Chairman, Joint National Congress, Olalekan Adediran; Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Abimbola Fasasi, and Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Christopher Arapasopo, appealed to union members to mobilise massively and reciprocate the good gesture of the governor by returning him to office.

They admonished President Bola Tinubu not to turn Osun State to battle field, and should let them vote for their preferred candidate, rather than imposing on them.

The Union leaders charged their members to work on twenty-five people each, mobilise, and vote accordingly.

Similarly, they submitted that Governor Adeleke has paid his dues by embarking on and completing massive projects throughout the state, improving the lives of workers in his three and a half years.

In his response, Rt Hon Adewale Egbedun, represented by Hon Adewumi Adeyemi, expressed appreciation to the union leaders and members, describing them as a formidable force. He encouraged the members to be prepared for the election, avoid intimidation, and exercise their right to vote for their preferred candidate.

Special prayers were offered for the success of the election scheduled for August 15, 2026.