‘Mass Defection May Hit Rivers APC Before 2027’

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Indications are emerging that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State may face a wave of high-profile defections ahead of the 2027 general election, following internal disputes triggered by the disqualification of several aspirants during recent screening exercises.

Party insiders and developments observed within the state suggest that the tension is largely tied to the exclusion of serving lawmakers and key political figures who had indicated interest in contesting various elective positions at both state and national levels.

Among those affected are members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the National Assembly, a development that has heightened internal friction within the party’s state structure. The political tension became more visible when Senator Ipalibo Banigo, who represents Rivers West senatorial district in the National Assembly and previously served as deputy governor in Nyesom Wike’s government, publicly addressed her supporters in Obuama, Degema Local Government Area.

Banigo, who was among those disqualified by the party’s screening committee, expressed dissatisfaction with the process and urged the APC national leadership to intervene.

“By this, I am also pleading to our great national party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to look into this matter and to do the right thing. I am sure they are capable of putting the records right,” she said.

While appealing for calm among her supporters, she also hinted at possible political consequences if the issues remain unresolved.

“I don’t want you people to be agitated at all. But, when the time comes, we will still do the needful,l and God will do what he has to do,” she added.

The discontent was further amplified by Dr. Legborsi Yamaabana, a disqualified aspirant for the Rivers State House of Assembly, who warned that he and other affected aspirants may reconsider their political future within the APC.

Yamaabana said consultations were ongoing with grassroots supporters, adding that a political ‘tsunami’ could soon unfold in the state.

“Whatever they are contemplating doing this, whatever they have done has done a huge disservice to that political party,” he said.

He argued that the disqualifications were politically costly, insisting that the affected aspirants represent strong electoral value within their constituencies.

“We are in a political party, trying to come in to make you win the election because being on the ballot has a ripple effect of making the president win, making whoever is the governorship candidate of the party win,” he said.

He further alleged that no clear justification was given for his exclusion, adding that: “If you disqualified me, give me a clear-cut reason for disqualifying me.”

Yamaabana added that he was already exploring alternative political options ahead of 2027.

“As I am talking to you, I am in consultation with the grassroots, with the youths. Very soon, you will hear the tsunami. We will be on the ballot, and we will win this election,” he said.

In response to the growing tension, the Rivers State APC leadership has appealed for calm among members, urging both successful and unsuccessful aspirants to prioritise party unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

The spokesman of the party, identified as Ikenga, stressed that electoral success depends on internal cohesion and collective mobilisation.

“Winning the primary does not guarantee victory in the general election. Candidates must carry everyone along to ensure overall success,” he said.

He further assured aggrieved members that internal mechanisms exist to address complaints and strengthen unity within the party structure.

The developments have highlighted growing internal strains within the Rivers APC as political positioning intensifies ahead of the 2027 general election. Analysts say unresolved grievances from the primaries could reshape the party’s electoral strength in one of Nigeria’s most politically strategic states.

Neither the national leadership of the APC nor senior party figures in Rivers State have issued a formal response to the latest defection concerns at the time of filing this report.