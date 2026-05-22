Ijaws, Urhobos Laud INEC Over Final Warri Delineation 

* Warns against alteration

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic nationalities in Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State, have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for releasing the final report on the Supreme Court-ordered fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units in the constituency ahead of the 2027 general election.

The two ethnic groups, at a press briefing Friday in Warri, described the development as a major step towards restoring political inclusion, peace and stability in the area.

They recalled they had earlier, on May 4, 2026, demanded the release of the final delineation report in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment delivered on December 2, 2022, in the case of Hon. George U. Timinimi & Ors v. INEC (SC/413/2016).

According to them, stakeholders from the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic nationalities were invited by INEC to an emergency meeting held on Wednesday at the commission’s Delta State office in Asaba, where the final report was officially presented.

The groups applauded INEC for implementing the Supreme Court judgment and ensuring that the fresh delineation exercise would guide the conduct of the 2027 elections in Warri Federal Constituency, which comprises Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South-West Local Government Areas.

They particularly praised the electoral body for creating additional state House of Assembly constituencies for Warri North and Warri South-West Local Government Areas, as well as directing political parties to immediately commence primaries for the emergence of candidates for the new constituencies.

The Ijaws and Urhobos also commended INEC for recommending the creation of an additional federal constituency, Warri Federal Constituency II, for Warri North and Warri South-West.

According to the groups, the creation of additional polling units, electoral wards, state constituencies, and the recommendation for another federal constituency have substantially addressed longstanding political agitations in the area.

They noted that the crisis in Warri Federal Constituency over the years stemmed largely from inadequate political space for the various ethnic nationalities, which created feelings of marginalization, oppression and political exclusion.

The groups stated that INEC’s actions had now created opportunities for all ethnic nationalities in the constituency to participate fairly in the political process, while also recognizing the ethnic diversity of the Warri area.

They further commended security agencies for maintaining peace and order throughout the delineation process and pledged their commitment to fully participate in the 2027 general election.

The Ijaw and Urhobo leaders also appealed to their people to remain law-abiding and peaceful in all activities leading to the elections.

The press statement was signed by Olorogun Victor Okumagba, Alaowei Denbo-Denbofa Owerkpodor, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo and Chief John Edger Etonvor on behalf of the Ijaws and Urhobos of Warri Federal Constituency.